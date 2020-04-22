St. Croix’s champion speller Michael Atwell will not be traveling to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee again this year, after organizers announced Tuesday that the 2020 final competition has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
An eighth-grader at Good Hope Country Day School, Atwell has competed in territorial spelling bees three times, and won in 2019 and 2020, earning him a spot at the national finals. This is his last year of eligibility for the competition.
“It’s disappointing that I cannot go again this year. However, I still got the experience. I’ve still done it before,” Atwell said Tuesday.
Atwell said that at the national finals there was “a lot more competition,” and he was up against more than 500 other students, as opposed to the 12-16 at territorial bees, and “the words are a bit harder” and more difficult to prepare for.
His mother, Deandre Atwell, said she loves watching Michael compete but “things happen, this is unprecedented,” and he’s still a champion regardless.
Each year he competed, “he continued to improve, so I am fine with that,” she added.
Instead of traveling to the competition next month as planned, Atwell is studying at home like students throughout the Virgin Islands, and much of the world.
“It’s a change,” Atwell said, noting that he’s getting at most an hour of “face to face, or screen to screen” interaction with teachers and fellow classmates per day.
Organizers of the Scripps National Spelling Bee had announced in March that they were postponing the May finals, but said Tuesday there’s no way to safely hold a competition this year.
“Our thoughts immediately go to our spellers and their families,” Bee executive director Paige Kimble said in a statement. “The students have dedicated time and effort to their passion for learning. They should be proud of all they have accomplished by winning spelling bees at the classroom, school and regional level. Nevertheless, our first priority has to be the health and well-being of our spellers and their families and the hundreds of staff and spectators that come together for Bee Week. Our hearts go out to the spellers who won’t get their final shot at winning because of the pandemic and the difficult decisions it is prompting us to make. They are now part of a widely expanding group of children and adults who are missing out on opportunities due to the coronavirus.”
Bee organizers said local sponsorships and fees will apply to the 2021 competition, which is scheduled for June 1-3 in National Harbor, Md.
The Daily News has been the sponsor of the local spelling bee since 1985.
