For days, authorities said, a Michigan woman experiencing a mental health crisis walked the streets of a Detroit suburb with her three children, knocking on doors, asking for food and sleeping outside, underdressed, in below-freezing temperatures.

Sheriff’s deputies found the woman, Monica Cannady, 35, and two of her children, Malik Milton, 3, and Kyle Milton, 9, dead from hypothermia Sunday, authorities said. They were in a wooded field where they had been sleeping in their hometown, Pontiac, Michigan, a predominantly Black city of about 60,000 about 20 miles north of Detroit.