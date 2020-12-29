Native Son ferry service recently launched a new weekend run between St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The service operates on Friday and Sunday, leaving the Blyden Terminal in Charlotte Amalie at 8 a.m. and noon, respectively, and arriving in Gallows Bay, St. Croix, within two hours.
The ferry departs St. Croix on Friday and Sunday at 4 p.m.
This week’s departures from St. Thomas will be Thursday and Sunday as part of a holiday schedule. The normal schedule will resume next week.
Native Son spokesperson Rory Swan said the service makes for a nice day trip or a weekend getaway.
“We’ve been getting quite a few calls from people asking for this service, so we just figured now was the time,” Swan said.
Native Son ferry service, which was established in 1977, generally makes passenger and cargo runs between St. Thomas and Tortola.
Currently, the St. Thomas-St. Croix ferry run has a capacity of 80 passengers due to COVID-19 restrictions. Normally, the ferry could carry more than 200 passengers. One-way rates are $75 for adults; $60 for seniors; and $50 for children 12 and under. Round-trip rates are $120 for adults; $100 for seniors; and $90 for children 12 and under.
Native Son joins the QE IV ferry in providing service between St. Thomas and St. Croix.