The Nature Conservancy is making headway on coral restoration, and this month coordinated with partner agencies to plant young coral at East End Marine Park and Buck Island reef.
“We now have a land-based nursery with raceways that allow us to propagate and hold thousands of corals,” Virgin Islands Coral Manager Jessica Ward told The Daily News.
The Nature Conservancy’s preserve on St. Croix, in Estate Little Princesse, celebrated the official opening of their Coral Innovation Hub in May 2022. This hub features a state-of-the-art coral laboratory along with the land-based nursery.
East End Marine Park Coordinator Caroline Pott said the Nature Conservancy’s collaboration with agencies, such as the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, is beneficial in advancing the territory’s coral restoration goals.
“They experiment with, and then share, best practices with the Department and other partners,” Pott said. “We benefit from their technical expertise and it means we don’t have to reinvent the wheel or repeat mistakes: it streamlines our activities.”
In recent years it has become increasingly difficult for corals to survive and reproduce in the wild, as they are bombarded by environmental stressors such as Stoney Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD) and coral bleaching.
Pott said that the territorial coral reef monitoring program has three sites within the 60 square mile marine park, and coral cover has ranged between 3% to 10%.
“At one site, called Castle, near Llew’s Reef, for example, 15.6% of the existing coral cover was lost to SCTLD,” Pott said. “This is only a representative site, and the impact of the disease has varied across sites around the Park and the island.”
According to Ward, the corals that remain in the wild appear to be resistant or resilient to these impacting factors.
“By propagating these survivors we hope to be propagating resistant/resilient genomes,” Ward said. “We also conduct assisted sexual reproduction, collecting coral gametes during spawning and mixing parent genomes to increase genetic diversity, which also increases ecological resilience.”
Some species of coral, such as elkhorn and staghorn, are not susceptible to SCTLD, and grow rapidly. Ward said her team focuses on outplanting these types of coral first.
Larger, slow growing corals, such as brain, boulder, and star corals, are most susceptible to SCTLD, and are cultivated in a land-based nursery, using micro fragmentation.
“We cut massive, slow growing corals, into very small pieces, from the same genotypes,” Ward explained. “Their tissue growth rate is much faster than what they would experience in the wild.”
About 15 to 20 pieces of coral are placed on a cement dome and then over time the pieces will fuse together. This growth can take up to eight months, and when they are ready the coral covered domes will go out into the wild reefs.
When young corals from the nursery are ready to be transplanted to the reefs, Ward said her team will spend eight to nine hours per day outplanting, with three to four days at each site.
“Roughly 5,000 corals were outplanted at the end of 2022 — 4,300 fragments of elkhorn between the East End Marine Park and Buck Island Reef, and 850 staghorn fragments at Buck,” Ward said. “Nearly 1,400 staghorn fragments were outplanted at the beginning of February at East End Marine Park, and my team is out this week planting a similar number of staghorn at Buck.”
Ward said another mass outplant is scheduled for April, and at that time some of the slower growing corals will be introduced to the Buck Island reef.
“We are collaborating with divers from around the Caribbean, even as far as Hawaii, as well as working with our partners, to plant as many as we can in these short periods,” Ward said.
Ward noted that coral outplants usually occur in the winter and early spring months, as the summer and fall months bring environmental stressors such as warmer water temperatures and hurricanes.
“We want as little disturbance as possible,” Ward said.
Alongside the ecological benefits of restoring local reefs and the species that depend on them, Ward noted the additional benefits of a healthy reef system.
“A healthy reef protects the coastline, it reduces wave energy by 97%, which protects coastal infrastructure and roadways,” Ward said. “Reefs are vitally important to tourism and the economy as well.”
For residents and visitors who want to help protect local coral reefs, Ward said it is important to follow rules and guidelines set in protected park areas.
“It helps to educate yourself on all the impact factors that coral are facing today,” Ward said.
For those who would like to learn more about The Nature Conservancy’s coral restoration efforts, the coral lab is open to the public for tours on Tuesdays at 2 p.m.
The East End Marine Park also has a coral nursery site, and Pott said the next snorkel-based tour will be in May.