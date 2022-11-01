Nearly 12,000 voters territorywide took advantage of the early voting period to cast ballots ahead of the general election next week.
According to a statement from Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes, released Monday night after the closing of all polls and on the final day of early voting, 11,849 people voted.
Fawkes said she was pleased with the early voting numbers — a total of 5,518 on St. Thomas, 5,963 on St. Croix, and 368 on St. John.
She said the 11,849 tally represents 30 percent of the registered voters.
Fawkes thanked Elections System staff, board members, elections officials, and support agencies that she said “worked selflessly to ensure the success of early voting and the safety of electors who came in to cast their ballots.”
Residents who were unable to cast a ballot during early voting or by absentee can do so on Election Day, one week from today.
Polls on Nov. 8, will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year residents will find it easier to cast ballots with Fawkes noting that “voters may cast their ballots on Election Day at any voting center on their island.”
Fawkes, quoting former President Barack Obama, reminds residents that “We have the power to forge a different future, but only if we vote.”
For any question or concern, call the Elections office on St. Croix at 340-773-1021 or 340-774-3107 on St. Thomas.