Senators learned Monday that federal funds allocated to the Education Department, totaling $241,946 from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, went unspent.

Office of Management and Budget Executive Director Jenifer O’Neal during testimony before the Senate Committee on Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure and Planning on Monday said that the U.S. Virgin Islands was granted $20,723,201 through the act. The vast majority of the sum — $20,474,005 — went to the Human Services Department, which expended the funds, she said.