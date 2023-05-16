Senators learned Monday that federal funds allocated to the Education Department, totaling $241,946 from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, went unspent.
Office of Management and Budget Executive Director Jenifer O’Neal during testimony before the Senate Committee on Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure and Planning on Monday said that the U.S. Virgin Islands was granted $20,723,201 through the act. The vast majority of the sum — $20,474,005 — went to the Human Services Department, which expended the funds, she said.
Of the remaining $249,196 allocated to the Education Department, only $7,250 were used, O’Neal testified.
“This grant has since expired and the funds are no longer available to spend,” she said.
Passed at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020, the act required certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. The provisions were applicable until Dec. 2020, O’Neal said.
Sen. Milton Potter opened questioning by asking O’Neal if she had sufficient staff to manage the myriad projects she spent the morning outlining.
“Senator, you know, that’s a loaded question,” she said. “Because, I would say ‘no,’ but we’re doing it.”
Senators were quick to ask about the expiration of federal funds — and what measures are in place to prevent funds from expiring in the future.
“How do we ensure that funds are not returned to the federal government,” Sen. Marise James asked O’Neal. “Is there a mechanism in place?”
O’Neal said her office is asking for departments to report where they are with grants and OMB is conducting follow-up investigations to take action if or when funds are in danger of expiring.
“There are some, like in this case, that we just did not get to,” she said. “And we missed that one.”
O’Neal testified that her office had a better process than when the pandemic began and is attempting to head off lapses with more frequent monitoring.