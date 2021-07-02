Editor's Note: This story is updated version of a story that appears in the July 2 print edition of The Daily News.
Hundreds of V.I. families didn’t receive food assistance as expected on Thursday.
While the Human Services Department is working with its federal partners to get benefits to 499 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance households today, this could be the last time they receive the payments, the department warned in a press release Thursday afternoon.
According to Human Services, the federal government had given SNAP recipients a six-month extension to recertify because of the COVID-19 crisis. The 499 impacted households, representing less than three percent of recipients, had used up this extension without recertifying.
Receiving the benefits on Aug. 1 is contingent on the households completing “the SNAP re-certification by, or before, July 31.
"At present, all of the households are being contacted and the Division of Family Assistance has worked with our federal partners to ensure that they can receive benefits by end of day Friday," Human Services said in a statement released late Thursday.
“It is important, however, for the head of households to immediately respond to the Human Services notification to complete the required documents for re-certification as soon as it is received.”
Failure to complete the documents will result in “auto-closure and those households will not receive regular SNAP benefits” next month.
According to the department, because the benefits are electronic, recipients will receive their payments by late today and not be impacted by banks being closed for Emancipation Day and the Fourth of July holiday.
The department asks nutritional assistance recipients who did not receive payments to contact the SNAP Office at 340-772-7100 in the St. Croix District and 340-774-2399 in the St. Thomas/St. John District.
P-EBT
Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) is not related to the delayed issuance of regular SNAP, according to the department. P-EBT is an additional pandemic-related benefit that will be issued for the third time starting next week.
P-EBT assists eligible SNAP and non-SNAP families whose children attended eligible schools during the 2020-2021 school year.
Human Services estimates that this third issuance of PEBT will bring an additional $17 million in food benefits to the territory when disbursed throughout July and the first week of August.
"The V.I. Department of Human Services knows that food insufficiency hurts families, and that is why we have diligently worked to bring millions of extra SNAP benefits to the territory since the COVID-19 pandemic began," said Public Information Officer Kayla Gonzalez on behalf of Commissioner Kimberley Cause-Gomez.