TORTOLA — Nearly 600 men from Tortola and Virgin Gorda took a step toward better health by taking part in the annual BVI Red Cross health fair and prostate cancer screening.
Now in its 21st year, the three-day fair kicked off March 27 and wrapped up with back-to-back screenings on Friday and Saturday at Cedar School.
In all, 123 men from Virgin Gorda were screened last month, and 457 on Tortola were screened April 9-10.
Nagico insurance, the BVI Diabetes Association, the Lions Club and Breast Cancer Awareness partnered with the BVI Red Cross for the event where men had their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol checked prior to the prostate screening.
BVI Red Cross Director Stacy Lloyd hailed this year’s fair, canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, as successful.
“This started over 20 years ago because the director at the time noticed an increase in prostate cancer in men and she saw it fit to have a venue or platform to have men tested because of the high number of cases,” Lloyd said of then director Edris O’Neal. “It started off with just a prostate screening then in 2015, it evolved into a full fair.”
Lloyd told The Daily News organizers decided the fair would be “a perfect opportunity for a holistic approach in terms of providing care, checking blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, etc.”
“This year, we were also able to offer the vaccine so that too was good in itself,” she said.
Organizers said when the fair was first held in 1998, only 40 men took advantage of the free screening. The numbers have increases over the years with 1,157 participants in 2011. In 2017 and 2019, there were are total of 673 and 563 participants, respectively.
Lloyd said the number of participants have dipped in recent years, but for a good reason. A decrease in participates was noticed following the introduction of the territory’s National Health Insurance.
Individuals, she said, subsequently began obtaining their exams through their private physicians.
“This year was the opposite, there was a rise both on Tortola and Virgin Gorda,” Lloyd said, attributing this to the loss of jobs, and with it a lack of insurance.
“Some of the men told us that they weren’t working and employers were not paying their NHI and so they were unable to go to the doctors to get this type of checkup and this is free, so they were happy to have all these free services and of course and check their prostate,” Lloyd said.
Dr. Marjorie Yi Sing, one of the physicians on hand, told The Daily News that prostate cancer, followed by colon cancer, are most prevalent among BVI men.
“Years ago, we identified cervical cancer among women and prostate cancer among men, as the commonest forms of cancer affecting women and men,” she said.
She added that the cervical cancer rate in women has dropped significantly because with the advent of screening and treatment, “we have been able to decrease and mortality rate and event to decrease the forms of cervical cancer because of treatment and management.”
However, she said “prostate cancer, with all the screening and different types of treatment, we still have quite a high mortality rate from prostate cancer.”
Yi lamented she’s not sure why there’s not been a decrease in the mortality rate for men given all the screening, testing, examinations and management.
“Is it misinformation, lack of information? Is it that we have to screen more often because invariably, we still have a high rate of prostate cancer among men,” she said.
Another physician, Dr. John Franklyn, who has been conducting the digital exams since 2003, discussed the importance of men getting their prostate checked.
“Just by doing these exams between here and Virgin Gorda, a number of the gentlemen are showing signs of abnormalities,” he said. “This is very common in our community and it’s important that the guys get tested, and it’s not just prostate — this about men’s health because they’re getting their pressure and glucose checked.”
He lauded those who did show up.
“It’s a testament to the guys showing up,” he said. “They are reflecting interest in their health and it needs to be supported.”