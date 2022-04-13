Repairs are underway at the Elaine I. Sprauve Library, which has been closed for nearly three years, leaving the island’s residents without library services. At the historic building, metal roofing sections, gutters, spouts, and window and door shutters are being replaced or repaired. Cameras and light fixtures are being addressed, A/C units are being replaced, and exterior walls and hardwood flooring are being refinished.
The library was able to reopen after the 2017 hurricane season, but subsequently closed when two St. John staff members left the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Libraries, Archives, and Museums in 2019, said Deputy Commissioner Athneil Thomas.
“Additionally, the damages to the building caused by the hurricanes intensified as they were open to the elements,” said Thomas. “So DPNR made the decision to close the facility until we could get the repairs done and staff the facility properly.”
Thomas shared that the project’s start date was tied to FEMA funding.
“FEMA goes through a detailed process of researching, evaluating, and costing of each project,” said the deputy commissioner. “Funding from FEMA was not obligated to the department until February of 2021.”
FEMA Media Relations Specialist Eric Adams said FEMA approved $296,919 for the Elaine I. Sprauve Library repairs. The project will include ADA-compliant push buttons on exterior and interior doors, Adams added.
Thomas said repairs are scheduled to be completed by early summer, when the library is expected to reopen to patrons. DPNR has offered the librarian position to an applicant who has not yet accepted the offer. If the candidate does not accept the job, the position will be reposted on the Division of Personnel’s website, Thomas said.