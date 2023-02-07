The federal government and EHI Acquisitions are in negotiations over the company’s ownership claim to Caneel Bay Resort on St. John, but the case may still go to trial if the parties can’t reach an agreement, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

EHI Acquisitions filed a lawsuit on June 30, asking the court to declare that the U.S. government has no interest in Caneel Bay, and EHI Acquisitions LLC owns all right, title, and interest to the historic 150-acre property.

