The federal government and EHI Acquisitions are in negotiations over the company’s ownership claim to Caneel Bay Resort on St. John, but the case may still go to trial if the parties can’t reach an agreement, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
EHI Acquisitions filed a lawsuit on June 30, asking the court to declare that the U.S. government has no interest in Caneel Bay, and EHI Acquisitions LLC owns all right, title, and interest to the historic 150-acre property.
On Sept. 6, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joycelyn Hewlett filed a motion to dismiss the claim, and EHI attorney Chad Messier responded in opposition. That motion is still pending, according to the joint proposed scheduling plan Hewlett and Messier filed on Jan. 7.
“The parties have begun early settlement discussions in an attempt to reach a resolution without a mediator,” according to the joint proposal.
Developer Laurance Rockefeller deeded the underlying 150 acres to the National Park Service in 1983, retaining the right to operate the resort until September 2023 in an unusual federal land deal that allowed the exclusive luxury hotel to operate in the national park on St. John.
A series of operators have run the resort on park land under a “Retained Use Estate” agreement, or RUE. In recent years, CBI Acquisitions lobbied for a 60-year, no-bid lease extension as an incentive to rebuild the resort and recoup a purported $100 million investment after the 2017 hurricanes destroyed improvements to the property, which has not reopened to overnight guests.
The National Park Service announced in July 2021 that after the RUE expires in 2023, there will be a competitive lease process to redevelop Caneel Bay resort, after outcry from St. Johnians who demanded federal officials consider input from ancestral Virgin Islanders.
The June 30 quiet title claim filed by EHI added another layer of complexity to the already fraught situation.
According to the joint proposed scheduling order filed Jan. 7, “The parties will conduct discovery on the intent of the grantor when it created the 1983 Indenture, conveying fee title to the Caneel Bay property on St. John to the United States and retaining the right to use and occupy the land for 40 years to develop and operate the Caneel Bay resort, and whether the Property reverted to EHI under the terms of the 1983 Indenture.”
On Jan. 12, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller filed a trial management order, requiring the parties to commence mediation by March 23.
All discovery must be completed by May 31, and if the parties cannot negotiate an agreement, trial will begin on Oct. 16, according to Miller’s order.
