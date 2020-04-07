Several look on during a ceremony in honor of former Gov. Cyril E. King’s 90th birthday at Kingshill Cemetery on St. Croix, led by then Sen. Positive Nelson in 2011. This year’s commemoration will be held via Facebook, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders.
ST. CROIX — Social distancing and mandates prohibiting mass gatherings will only scale back the way the territory pays tribute to former Gov. Cyril Emmanuel King today, on the 99th anniversary of his birth. While the public is not invited to physically pay homage and reflect on the political party he founded, they can join the online celebration to held today.
As he has done for more than a decade now, Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson will lead a ceremony at Kingshill Cemetery Chapel and King’s Mausoleum that he plans to broadcast on his Facebook page beginning at 7:30 a.m. today.
