The V.I. Port Authority is celebrating the completion of a new hangar by fixed-base operator Standard Aviation at King Airport. The 24,000 square-foot hangar, which can accommodate jets up to a Gulfstream G550, aims to attract more luxury travelers to the territory and jumpstart the local tourism sector.
“This will benefit the hotels, restaurants, stores and other sectors of the tourism industry,” said Port Authority Assistant Executive Director Damian Cartwright.
“This includes the yachting industry, as many of the private jet owners fly to St. Thomas to sail on their vessels that are docked here. We are now able to compete with other destinations around the world providing first-class FBO services.”
With in-house capability to offer charters of fixed- and rotor-wing assets, the facility includes AeroMD air ambulance, Breeze Air Charters, Caribbean Buzz Helicopters, and UFLYVI, which offer flight school, aircraft rental and management services.
The four-year build was made possible by a public-private partnership between Standard Aviation and the V.I. Port Authority.
This “exemplifies the accomplishments that can be achieved when the private sector partners with the government to improve our territory’s infrastructure and tourism product,” Cartwright said. At 28,000 square feet, the Standard Aviation hanger is the largest free-span building in the Caribbean, according to a statement from Standard Aviation.
Features include heavily-reinforced construction to withstand tropical storms and hurricanes, semi-autonomous tugs to ensure aircraft are safely positioned while maximizing storage space, separate lobbies for visitors and crew, a pilots’ relaxation room and a flight planning conference center overlooking the runway.
“Our team is elated to welcome jet owners, charter guests and their crews to our world-class facility in the Virgin Islands,” said Shaun Miller, managing member of Standard Aviation. “For St. Thomas and numerous surrounding islands, there has not been an FBO to meet the expectations of modern, high-net-worth travelers. Standard Aviation raises the bar, enabling St. Thomas to compete with the world’s most lavish FBOs.”