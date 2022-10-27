The Legislature’s legal counsel has finally finished reviewing legislation to legalize cannabis for adult use and expunge past cannabis convictions, and it remains unclear when the executive branch will implement a medical cannabis law that’s been on the books for more than three years.
Bill author Sen. Janelle Sarauw said that legal counsel released the final draft of the 71-page adult-use bill on Oct. 10, and the legislation is now ready for discussion on the Senate floor, along with the expungement bill.
“It has been a very cumbersome process to get these bills to where they are today,” and the legislation “now contains provisions for opportunities for those that have been ostracized by cannabis for so long, as well as those who may have otherwise been overlooked for inclusion in the industry for one reason or the other,” Sarauw said via statement earlier this week.
According to Sarauw, both bills were worked on “by inside and outside counsel, community stakeholders, and input from senators in both the 33rd and 34th Legislature, as well as industry experts.”
In response to questions from The Daily News, Sarauw said the timing of the announcement was not politically motivated to curry favor with voters in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Sarauw is running for lieutenant governor alongside gubernatorial hopeful Sen. Kurt Vialet.
Sarauw said the legislation was resubmitted in November 2021 and “outside legal counsel and internal counsel worked tirelessly on the bill. This is not a political stunt as the governor continues to say to the public.”
She also provided correspondence from July with the Legislature’s legal counsel, Amos Carty Jr., in which she requested the bills be prepared for an August hearing in the Committee of the Whole.
But the lengthy bills required careful review, and “I do not control our legal counsel. I received a final copy of the bill this month,” Sarauw said.
In a 2014 referendum, 56% of Virgin Islands voters favored legalization, and the Legislature passed a medical cannabis bill in 2018.
The Legislature has made two taxpayer-funded trips to Colorado to study that state’s marijuana industry — in 2015 and again in October 2021 — but efforts to legalize the drug in the Virgin Islands have been repeatedly delayed.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said in a phone interview earlier this month that the recreational cannabis legislation has stalled in the Legislature for two-and-a-half years.
But it’s been more than three years since Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed a medical marijuana bill into law in January 2019, and the administration has yet to follow through on its requirements.
The 33rd Legislature appropriated $250,000 for the purchase of “cannabis-related software,” which has never been purchased, and the government gave the Office of Cannabis Regulation a $500,000 loan from the General Fund.
Only $68,201.45 has been spent to date, the majority of which has gone to pay the salary and benefits for Office of Cannabis Regulation Director Hannah Carty, who was hired in January at a salary of $100,000 a year.
Carty and Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Director Richard Evangelista have not responded to questions from The Daily News about the status of efforts to finalize the medical marijuana regulations and allow farmers to start growing legalcannabis crops.
During a town hall-style meeting on Sept. 7, Carty said that the Cannabis Advisory Board was tentatively scheduled to meet on Sept. 26 to approve the final rules and regulations for medical cannabis use in the territory, and they anticipated opening applications for cultivator licenses on Oct. 3.
The board still has not met to approve the draft regulations.
Sarauw said she’s confident the adult use legislation will pass the Legislature, but the territory has a long way to go before Virgin Islanders will actually have legal access to cannabis
“Although there have been many politically driven false narratives about this cannabis legislation, I am proud of the work done to ensure that locals and minorities are not locked out of the industry and have an opportunity to participate in the economic potential of the industry — from farming, to dispensaries, to incentives for boutique labs, and micro energy providers,” Sarauw said in the statement issued Oct. 23
“The opening of the cannabis industry across states has made many very wealthy; we had to make sure that those opportunities were also available to our residents, and not just the affluent ones,” Sarauw said.
According to the statement, the companion legislation for expungement of cannabis-related convictions, “was separated from the overall bill so that it is not contingent on the passing of, or the timeline of the adult use recreational bill.”
“It is beyond time that we level the playing field, so that persons with past convictions can have a clean slate and have the opportunity to enter into the industry legally as business owners,” Sarauw said.