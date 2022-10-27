The Legislature’s legal counsel has finally finished reviewing legislation to legalize cannabis for adult use and expunge past cannabis convictions, and it remains unclear when the executive branch will implement a medical cannabis law that’s been on the books for more than three years.

Bill author Sen. Janelle Sarauw said that legal counsel released the final draft of the 71-page adult-use bill on Oct. 10, and the legislation is now ready for discussion on the Senate floor, along with the expungement bill.