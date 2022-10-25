With less than a year left in the Retained Use Estate agreement between Caneel Bay Resort and the Virgin Islands National Park, the resort has entered into an agreement with a frequent St. John visitor for a new business at Caneel’s Honeymoon Beach. V.I. Ecotours, which previously operated a bar, restaurant, and watersports and cabana rentals at the beach, abruptly closed up shop in January amid allegations of a septic issue at the site. The new business, Caneel Bay Beach Club, is the brainchild of longtime St. John visitor Mark Snyder, who says the business will use existing structures and will have less of an impact on the surrounding natural environment than the V.I. Ecotours setup.

Snyder said Caneel Bay “completely resolved” the septic issue that was rumored to have plagued V.I. Ecotours. The Caneel Bay Beach Club will offer transportation through the Caneel Bay Resort property to the beach along with a bar and restaurant, lounge chair and towel rentals, and beach attendants to serve guests. ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay will provide some of the food at Caneel Bay Beach Club, and Snyder said he hopes to fill out the menu with local food items like roti or pates. Beach-goers will still be able to hike in via the Lind Point Trail and enjoy the beach without accessing amenities if they prefer.