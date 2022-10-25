With less than a year left in the Retained Use Estate agreement between Caneel Bay Resort and the Virgin Islands National Park, the resort has entered into an agreement with a frequent St. John visitor for a new business at Caneel’s Honeymoon Beach. V.I. Ecotours, which previously operated a bar, restaurant, and watersports and cabana rentals at the beach, abruptly closed up shop in January amid allegations of a septic issue at the site. The new business, Caneel Bay Beach Club, is the brainchild of longtime St. John visitor Mark Snyder, who says the business will use existing structures and will have less of an impact on the surrounding natural environment than the V.I. Ecotours setup.
Snyder said Caneel Bay “completely resolved” the septic issue that was rumored to have plagued V.I. Ecotours. The Caneel Bay Beach Club will offer transportation through the Caneel Bay Resort property to the beach along with a bar and restaurant, lounge chair and towel rentals, and beach attendants to serve guests. ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay will provide some of the food at Caneel Bay Beach Club, and Snyder said he hopes to fill out the menu with local food items like roti or pates. Beach-goers will still be able to hike in via the Lind Point Trail and enjoy the beach without accessing amenities if they prefer.
“We’ll have two small shack bars serving premium drinks,” said Snyder. “It will be an all-encompassing beach club experience as though it were Caneel Bay. There will be a guest services component and a small gift shop area, and we’re trying to refurbish the original honeymoon suite to make it available to local providers for things like spa services and yoga. I think there’s a saturation of watersports on the beaches and I’d rather not compete with that, so the Caneel Bay Beach Club will be less about watersports.”
Snyder said he has a deep connection with the island, having traveled to St. John as a child before returning as an adult for regular vacations at Caneel Bay. He and his wife were married at the resort in 2016 and they decided to return annually with friends and family to celebrate their anniversary. Snyder and his traveling party stayed at Caneel for the last time in August 2017.
In the wake of the hurricanes, Snyder, a New York winery owner who personally experienced nature’s wrath during 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, created a wine called Island Hope, with 100% of the proceeds going to St. John’s recovery. Then, in 2021, Snyder founded a boutique wine distributor, Island Hope Wines, with “a commitment that I’d never take a dollar off the island and I’d only hire locals,” said Snyder.
Snyder rented an apartment on St. John and continued to visit, now with his two young children in tow. He kept in touch with some of the former Caneel Bay employees and visited the V.I. Ecotours operation at Honeymoon during his visits to the island.
“I always felt that although it was great, it didn’t feel like the calm, quiet Caneel Bay experience that myself and my friends really gravitated toward,” said Snyder.
Snyder said the Caneel Bay director of marketing floated the idea of a new concept at Honeymoon and the winery owner eagerly signed on.
“It’s a very complicated project for multiple reasons; obviously, there’s a looming expiration date,” Snyder said of the RUE, which ends Sept. 30, 2023. “I’m hesitant to try to pull people from other jobs to work at Honeymoon but maybe I’m a dreamer. Wouldn’t it be great if locals could manage a small version of the Caneel Bay experience like it should be run? This is their island, this is their beach, and having some stewardship of the place and the experience would be so magical.”
Snyder said there will be “no plastic on the beach whatsoever,” and he plans for the business to use as many organic materials and ingredients as possible.
“I want to be as responsible for the environment as possible and have it be as quiet as possible,” he said. “It will be a luxury experience that’s also available to people who don’t want to spend a bunch of money, where people can unwind and reconnect with others. I love St. John and I love the people of St. John and I don’t care if this doesn’t make a dollar. I think if we can give an example to the world that the island can be treated well and managed well, it’s a win-win.”
Snyder said a team of six St. John residents spent about a month cleaning up Honeymoon, and “it was pretty rough down there,” with straws, plastic shot glasses, and other garbage and debris strewn across the sand. Snyder shared his ideas for keeping the beach environment pristine moving forward.
“We’re going to try to limit the amount of people down there, limit the amount of noise, and make it so people respect the place,” said Snyder. “There will be a constant reiteration on the importance of stewardship. We’ll be pretty aggressive with beach attendants cleaning and offering services constantly. It will be a strict example of trying to run things at a certain level of responsibility.”
Kidd shared Caneel’s enthusiasm for Snyder’s new venture.
“For the past 20 years, Mark Snyder has been a passionate advocate for the economic well-being of the St. John community,” said the Caneel Bay marketing director. “Based on his proven track record as an entrepreneur, EHI Acquisitions LLC is delighted to support Mark’s vision for a new concept on Honeymoon Beach. The Caneel Bay Beach Club will provide employment opportunities for Virgin Islanders and exceptional beach services to all visitors. By ensuring a low-impact presence, the Caneel Bay Beach Club will deliver a refreshing antidote to the commercialization witnessed elsewhere and will serve as a reflection of EHI’s stewardship of Caneel Bay Resort since 2003. Along with EHI’s successful collaboration with ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay, the Caneel Bay Beach Club will extend an invitation to locals and visitors alike to recall the graciousness of Caneel Bay from before 2017, when hurricanes forced the resort to close.”