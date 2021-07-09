The British Virgin Islands Health Services Authority has scheduled contract tracing over a four-hour period for residents of Virgin Gorda beginning at 10 a.m. today in the wake of the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Virgin Gorda residents who attended recent graduation events and may have been in the following areas are to report to the Nurse Iris O’Neal clinic for testing:
• Bregada Flax Secondary Graduation Exercise
• Emmanuel Baptist Church
• Assembly of God Church
• Sanctuary of Hope Church
• Little Rainbow Pre-school
Individuals “are kindly asked to access the clinic using the back entrance and only come to the clinic during the allotted time your surname is assigned,” the BVIHSA said in a news release.
Those reporting should walk with a government-issued ID — driver’s license, passport or NHI card — and will be required to adhere to the following COVID safety protocols: Masks covering the nose and mouth at all times; observe six-feet physical distancing; and sanitize one’s hands.
Individuals will be expected to leave the premises immediately after testing, the health services authority said.
The reporting times according to the first letter of the surnames are as follows:
• 10 to 11 a.m. — A to F
• 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — G to L
• 12 to 1 p.m. — M to R
• 1 to 2 p.m. — S to Z