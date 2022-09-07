After months, and in some instances, years, V.I. residents awaiting post-hurricane repairs to homes damaged in 2017, may soon see relief.
The V.I. Housing Finance Authority announced that it has hired a new contractor to “expedite” repairs to those awaiting help from the federally funded program.
According to the news release, New Jersey-based Grant Engineering and Construction Group was awarded a two-year $14.7 million contract, which begins Sept. 14. It calls for the company to review and approve Estimated Cost of Repair reports, conduct site visits, reassess storm damage, create scopes of work, create and review architectural drawings, and lead project closeouts.
The statement on expediting repairs, issued on Thursday, comes days following the fifth-year anniversary of hurricanes Irma and Maria. Irma wreaked havoc in the St. Thomas-St. John District on Sept. 6, 2017, and 13 days later on Sept. 19, Maria did the same in the St. Croix District.
According to the news release, the EnVIson program has “44 houses under active construction and more than 70 in the design-to-rehabilitation pipeline.”
Dayna Clendinen, interim executive director said in the prepared statement, that Grant Engineering and Construction Group has personnel within the territory, has experience locally in managing the evaluation, design, and construction for a range of public and private sector projects “and was found to be a responsive bidder.”
She also addressed the frustrations many homeowners have experienced with the snail-pace of the program since 2020.
“Consistently, public concern has centered on the lack of progress within our Emergency Rental Assistance and EnVIsion programs, two critical pieces of our Disaster Recovery portfolio,” Clendinen said. “With the backlog of ERAP applications now eliminated, and its processing streamlined, I am determined to reduce the bottlenecks within EnVIsion and bring some much-needed relief to our community.”
According to the statement, while the Grant Engineering and Construction Group company is based in New Jersey, “100% of the firm’s senior project management team is either from, or resides in, the territory.”
“This is the long-awaited piece of the puzzle in getting relief for the people we serve. To ensure success, VIHFA will take an aggressive approach to managing this contract,” Clendinen said. “As many under the EnVIsion program have been waiting months to years for resolution, there is no room for error in getting their homes rebuilt as quickly as possible.”
EnVision Tomorrow Homeowner and Rental program is designed to assist homeowners and landlords, whose properties were heavily damaged by the 2017 hurricanes. It was initially funded with a $60 million Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program under Housing and Urban Development.