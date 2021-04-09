ST. JOHN — The fully reconstructed U.S. Customs and Border Protection terminal at the Victor Sewer Marine Facility in Cruz Bay is now open for business, just in time for the resumption of ferry service between the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands, set for April 15.
The former terminal, a prefab modular trailer, was completely destroyed during hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. Since then, passengers arriving in the territory from the BVI by water have cleared through Customs in Charlotte Amalie and then in Red Hook before Customs services resumed in Cruz Bay via a temporary trailer.
The new Cruz Bay Customs building is 16% larger than the previous facility at 3,000 square feet and will provide better working conditions for CBP employees as well as increased screening capabilities and an increased passenger queueing area, said V.I. Port Authority Director of Engineering Damian Cartwright.
“While this building may not win any architectural awards for aesthetics, it will survive the test of time,” said Cartwright. “It’s a fully concrete structure from top to bottom, to include the roof. It’s designed to survive the next Category 5 hurricane and beyond.”
The hardened building came at a price tag of $1.9 million. The previous building was valued by its insurer at $200,000, leaving the Port Authority to cover the $1.7 million discrepancy. Several speakers at Thursday’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony noted the importance of the Customs building and other Port Authority ports in regards to the territory’s economy.
“Modern, disaster-resilient facilities are essential to economic revitalization in the territory,” said V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett. “Days like today, we are reminded that we are making progress. This new building will help to rebuild our industry, support the tourism product, and will benefit our entire economy well into the future.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. echoed the delegate’s sentiments in his own remarks.
“You put good money behind where it’s going to be invested well, and do well,” said Bryan. “And certainly [VIPA Executive Director] Mr. Carlton Dowe and his team have done a tremendous job of making our money do well. Brick by brick, we’re building our territory back and we’re building back better.”
VIPA also plans this year to revitalize the Loredon L. Boynes Sr. passenger ferry dock including a resurfacing of the dock, the installation of a generator, and the construction of a restroom and an extended canopy to shelter travelers and commuters from the weather. Due to the absence of the Port Authority’s main source of funding over the last year, which comes from the cruise ships that visit the territory, VIPA will rely on close to $1 million from the St. John Capital Improvement Fund to pay for this project. The Cruz Bay ferry dock is the only VIPA facility that currently lacks a restroom, Dowe noted.
“Look at what you’re wearing, and what you pick up to eat,” said Dowe. “You don’t drive a tractor trailer from St. Thomas to St. John like they do from Atlanta to Miami. Whatever you’re wearing and consuming today came through one of our ports.”
It’s expected that the passenger ferry dock project will be ready to go out to bid in June, Dowe said.