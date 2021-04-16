ST. THOMAS — A proposal floated by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to merge the territory’s emergency medical and fire response services received criticism from senators as testimony given Thursday in the Senate chambers failed to answer the same questions senators had last year.
The goal of the proposed legislation — first introduced under former Gov. John de Jongh administration and failed to win legislative approval — is to streamline emergency response systems from the Virgin Islands Fire Service and the Health’s Department’s Emergency Medical Services and put them closer to the community to respond more quickly to emergency needs.
At the same time, all out-of-hospital emergency medical service providers would come under the regulatory authority of the Health Department and a newly created seven-member board.
Merging fire and medical emergency response teams isn’t a new idea for the country or the V.I., according to V.I. Fire Service Director Daryl George, Sr.
“Faster response time is the key benefit,” George said. “Every fire station will have EMS equipment and personnel.”
Over the last decade, many communities have transitioned their emergency ambulance services to their fire departments to improve performance and save money. As the number of fires has dramatically fallen, calls for medical emergencies have more than quadrupled, according to the National Fire Prevention Association, offering a way to keep firefighters on the payroll.
In the ramp-up to full operation, two fire stations per district would initially have ambulances and trained personnel, enabling them to respond to emergency calls within 10 minutes, George said. While the patient is being stabilized, advanced paramedics will be en route by ambulance, arriving within 30 minutes ready for transport.
A similar proposal in 2019 was sharply criticized by senators for failing to show how union representation would continue in such a transition. Reactions were no different this time.
Speaking for the United Steelworkers Union, Jacquelyn Payne suggested the proposal was a form of union-busting, appearing to undermine a collective bargaining agreement with the V.I. government that expires this fall.
The union had yet to receive a copy of the proposal, Payne said, yet it was being vetted to the public.
“We are frankly surprised the legislation was presented without any meeting with us to discuss. We are not opposed to change but want to be included,” she said.
Asked how many unions the proposed legislation would affect, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said she wasn’t sure.
Senators asked if firefighters would be given the choice or a requirement to take emergency medical training, and how would it be paid for.
It’s their choice, George said, but was unclear about who bears the cost.
Would employee benefits change?
Following the transition, no, they would not, Encarnacion said.
Currently the territory contracts with Pafford EMS to deploy 30 nationally registered emergency medical technicians at all skill levels for a monthly price tag of $1.4 million.
“I agree Pafford is very costly,” Encarnacion said, “but they have provided an awesome level of service to the territory. The merger would create consistency of training, the reason we have Pafford now.”
Would the merger eliminate the Pafford contract by training the territory’s own EMTs? The answer wasn’t made clear.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory had concerns about beefing up medical personnel when, “We have to acknowledge the hand dealt us in the territory. We are challenged with medical personnel because there are shortages.”
She and others also questioned the cost of creating another division of government that would require a second medical director. To staff the new division will cost $650,000, the health commissioner said; with a physician, about $800,000. Members of the new EMS regulatory board would be appointed by the governor.
“We’re creating another board, a frenzy of boards. Who came up with this concept,” Senator Javan James said.
Reading the proposal aloud, Senator Janelle Sarauw turned from page 17 to page 21 and onward through the bill, noting overlaps between the roles of the board and the commissioner.
“There is no responsibility placed on the board and none on V.I. Fire Service. The commissioner is doing everything. Today’s legislation is quite daft,” she said.
Frett-Gregory reminded senators, who were gathered as the Committee of the Whole, that they are proposed bills. There was nothing before them to vote on. But amendments should have been made responding to their 2019 concerns.
“The legislature is coming from the 33rd to the 34th in the same way as if we didn’t discuss it,” she said.
Confusingly, the proposed bill referenced revising the EMS plan, when the Committee was unaware there was one.
“I want to make something clear,” James said. “We want to know what we are voting for. We don’t want to blindly approve it. We want to prevent any mistakes.”
The health commissioner assured a plan will be established and finalized once the board is in place. The committee will see an integration plan of the two emergency response units today, she said.
“More than 90% of fire departments deliver some form of EMT,” V.I. Fire Service Assistant Director Lisle Evelyn testified. “No other pubic or private organization can provide this response as effectively as fire departments.”
Evelyn urged the committee to support passage of the bill.
“EMS has progressed from an amenity to a required service, especially as uninsured numbers grow. The growth of the aging population also drives demand,” he said.
Despite the lack of details, no one disagreed.
“The governor did say that had this merger been in place, there are Virgin Islanders who may still be alive today,” Frett-Gregory said. “We need to pay attention.”