In an effort to provide students with remote-learning options that do not require internet access, the V.I. Education Department is looking to launch educational programming on television and radio.
According to a statement Monday, the department has partnered with WTJX Virgin Islands Public Broadcasting System and local radio stations to launch the eTeacher Network, which will offer a host of educational programming on television and radio for students in grades pre K-12.
During its first week, which started Monday and will go through Thursday, the network will only broadcast on WTJX Channel 12 but is expected to expand to the Government Access Channel, radio and Facebook streaming in the coming weeks, according to the statement. This week, students will participate in a curated compilation of programming from WTJX and other PBS affiliates with lessons in science, math, English language arts, V.I. history and more.
In addition, local teachers — current and retired — will be featured on the eTeacher Network, providing instruction through pre-recorded video links.
Teachers who wish to participate may send a link of a recent lesson recorded on Zoom or Office 365 Teams to symradee.brown@vide.vi in the St. Thomas-St. John district or jeselle.cruse@vide.vi in the St. Croix district.
The eTeacher Network will operate Monday-Thursday each week. Families may view WTJX on cable television, on the DISH Network and with an antenna.
