V.I. Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez has announced a new food assistance benefit for families feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Appearing at Monday’s Government House press briefing on St. Croix, Causey-Gomez discussed the Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, an additional benefit that provides food assistance via an electronic benefit card that can be used in participating grocery and convenient stores.
The benefits will be about $300 per child.
“Benefits are available for all Virgin Islands SNAP and non-SNAP households with children enrolled in grades K-12 who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school menus due to the pandemic,” Causey-Gomez said. “We are working with eligible private and public schools to collect family data and create a plan to roll out the program.”
Causey-Gomez said she hopes to issue the P-EBT benefits to eligible families around mid-June and will provide more details when a firm date is set.
Eligible households will receive their P-EBT cards in the mail. Current SNAP recipients will have the P-EBT funds added to their SNAP card.
All children attending public schools are eligible to receive P-EBT cards. Families with children in private schools are also eligible but need to coordinate with their respective private schools to ensure all necessary information is given.
Students are eligible regardless of their immigration status.
Causey-Gomez said the Department of Human Services is not accepting calls on the matter because the schools are “leading the charge” in collecting family data. She recommended families contact their respective schools for more information.