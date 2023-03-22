Growing up on St. John, the Virgin Islands National Park was intertwined in many of Audrey Penn’s childhood experiences. As an adult, she went on to ensure that hundreds of schoolchildren have similar opportunities to connect with their park by developing the Friends of V.I. National Park’s School Kids in the Park Program (SKIP).

During Penn’s 2008-2013 tenure as program director for the Friends, she and now-retired National Park Ranger Laurel Brannick launched the SKIP program, which encourages educators to utilize the park as a living classroom, facilitates visits to the park, and works to remove barriers that may limit students’ participation by covering transportation costs.