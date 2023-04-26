A new organization is confronting America’s colonial infrastructure head-on, and working to forge a new path to equality for the 3.6 million residents of the five territories.
The nonprofit group, “Right to Democracy,” launches today, and co-founders Adi Martinez Roman and Neil Weare spoke with The Daily News on Monday about their goals.
“Neil and I come together out of this need to tackle a very longstanding problem that has not been recognized for so long, which is the coloniality of the territories,” Roman said.
Roman is the founder of two organizations in Puerto Rico, — the Resiliency Law Center and FURIA, Inc., while Weare is founder and president of Equally American, which has long advocated for territorial rights. Roman said she is leaving her existing groups in the hands of other local leaders, while Weare said he is closing out Equally American to focus on Right to Democracy.
“It’s just a really exciting moment I think for this advocacy and these issues,” Weare said.
Weare, who grew up in Guam and now lives in the U.S., has worked on litigation in an effort to overturn the nearly 125-year-old racist Insular Cases decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, which keep territories subject to Congressional rule and allow residents to be denied the same rights as stateside residents.
Roman, meanwhile, has “worked with communities trying to insert their voices and their participation into the policymaking that affects their lives,” but neither felt satisfied with the progress made so far.
“We kept bumping into the reality that Congress has absolute powers over the territories and the programs that they create,” which treat territories as an “afterthought,” Roman said.
The ongoing existence of U.S. colonies — the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa — is not common knowledge, and there are various reasons for that, she added.
“The Insular Cases and the way policy has been built after those cases have been very effective in hiding the existince of the colonies,” Roman said.
While residents are seriously impacted by unequal policies affecting everything from voting rights to healthcare, those issues are hidden from “mainstream and mainland people. And not until a very short time ago was it even permissible for people in Puerto Rico to use the word ‘colony’ unelss you were fighting for independence,” Roman said.
Most people, “would not dare even say the United States was a colonial government,” and the territories are often excluded from American education, and are “not even on the maps. We are not there,” she said.
“It is a little bit, ‘Out of sight, out of mind,’ it’s not something that directly impacts the lives of most people living in the United States, so they don’t think about it,” Weare said.
The territories have also long lacked a platform to advocate for change, and Weare said V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett is among the leaders who is changing that, with her high-profile positions and full-throated advocacy for the rights of Virgin Islanders — despite the fact that she is a non-voting representative.
“It’s really been helpful and transformative but we need more of that, and it needs to be coordinated between the different territories,” Weare said.
While America’s colonial rule over millions of people has historically been excluded from the national conversation, “it’s actually coming out now more, so that’s why I’m excited because I think we’re in a ripe moment to start talking about it more and create that reckoning within the United States, especially the mainland. A reckoning that it exists,” Roman added.
The 2017 hurricanes exposed cracks in the colonial infrastructure, and territorial residents are now asking the larger questions around the way their government runs, as stateside residents grapple with similar questions amid protests around policing and other issues of equality.
“People keep asking you, ‘But why? But why?’” Roman said. In the end, the only answer is “the colony, or the colonial framework, or the impossibility of having a real stake in the things that are affecting us.”
The 2020 census saw a 11% drop in the five territories’ population, and Weare said the exodus of people seeking access to resources like better education, healthcare, and job opportunities shows that the territorial system isn’t working.
The population of the U.S. Virgin Islands dropped nearly 20% over the last decade, and “that’s just Exhibit A that this colonial framework is not working for people in the Virgin Islands and people are feeling that. At the same time, it’s uncomfortable for people to recognize,” Weare said.
“One of the things about colonialism is how insidious and sticky it is. There are people that benefit from an undemocratic colonial framework at a national level, but also in each of the territories,” Weare said.
But there has been a societal shift and “a recognition that this colonial experiment has failed,” he added.
Weare highlighted the fact that many territorial residents living on the mainland would like to return home, but are unable to access the same healthcare benefits or face other practical obstacles to living in a territory — obstacles that their new group aims to help overcome.
The new group’s board includes Virgin Islanders Nesha Christian-Hendrickson, and Donna Christianson remains on the Advisory Board, and Weare said they will be doing launch events in the Virgin Islands in late June.
Roman said she met with Christian-Hendrickson recently and “we were nonstop talking” about the various issues each territory faces, and their common struggles. “It’s something that was missing from previous attempts to dismantle the colonial framework,” and they’re now attempting to create an environment “to empower the territories in ways that were not done before.”
Weare agreed that after the Supreme Court passed on an opportunity to overturn the Insular Cases, he realized that “there needed to be more than just the advocacy, there needed to be movement-building, ecosystem-building, and bringing in national and local funders, organizations, and individuals to join in the fight together.
“I think the moment is just right to grapple with, ‘What does the right to democracy mean in the United States, writ large?’” Weare added.