Kiosk

Deputy Premier Kye Rymer, left, watches as a guest uses the new Automated Passport Control kiosk for the first time Aug. 19 the Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport on Beef Island. 

 By RONNIELLE FRAZER

TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands passport holders or United Kingdom citizens will be able to expedite their travel process at the Terrence B. Lettsome Airport via an interactive kiosk launched by the Immigration Department.

The Automated Passport Control (APC) kiosks will be used to speed up entry for the territory’s returning citizens holding passports from the UK and the BVI.