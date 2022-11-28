The V.I. Police Department and the U.S. Justice Department have agreed on a new monitor to oversee the department’s 16-year-old consent decree.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy, who is overseeing the department’s compliance with the court’s orders, issued an order on Nov. 18 granting the parties’ joint motion to appoint Sydney Roberts as Independent Monitor, following the death of former long-time monitor Charles Gruber earlier this year.
Molloy had previously appointed Chet Epperson, a former police chief in Illinois and principal of AGR Police Practice Group, LLC, to serve as interim independent monitor during the selection process.
Roberts is an attorney and former law enforcement administrator and officer with over 30 years of experience, and until 2021 she served as Chief Administrator of the Office of Civilian Police Accountability in Chicago, Illinois, according to the joint motion.
Roberts will be supported by other police practice professionals, including Robert Davis, who served for 30 years as a police officer in San Jose, and as Chief of Police from 2004 through 2010. Since retiring from law enforcement, Davis and Roberts now work for the public safety consulting firm, Jensen Hughes.
The independent monitoring team also includes retired chiefs Rodney Monroe and Kerr Putney of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina Police Department; Robert Stewart, former chief of the Ormond Beach, Florida Police Department and a previous member of the VIPD monitoring team; and Robert Wasserman, who has served as a senior official in several police agencies including in Dayton, Ohio; New York, N.Y.; and Houston, Texas.
The consent decree came about after the U.S. Justice Department sued the V.I. government in 2008, contending the V.I. Police Department was violating civil rights by using excessive force on citizens — and that misconduct was not being properly investigated or corrected.
The consent decree settled that lawsuit in 2009 by forcing the Virgin Islands to remedy the situation and federal oversight was originally supposed to last five years. But the department repeatedly missed deadlines to comply, and the consent decree has been amended eight times.
After 12 years of monitoring, the Police Department reached “substantial compliance” with the consent decree in December 2018, but compliance has lapsed in certain areas in the four years since, according to reports and testimony from court-appointed independent monitors.
Molloy scheduled the next evidentiary hearing for Dec. 20, and said Epperson and Roberts must both attend, as “this is going to be a transition period” between the current independent monitoring team and the successor.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.