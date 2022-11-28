The V.I. Police Department and the U.S. Justice Department have agreed on a new monitor to oversee the department’s 16-year-old consent decree.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy, who is overseeing the department’s compliance with the court’s orders, issued an order on Nov. 18 granting the parties’ joint motion to appoint Sydney Roberts as Independent Monitor, following the death of former long-time monitor Charles Gruber earlier this year.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.