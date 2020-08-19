ST. THOMAS — The long-awaited Veterans Drive Improvement Project on St. Thomas came one step closer to completion on Tuesday with the opening of two newly developed lanes along St. Thomas Harbor.
The opening represents the completion of the “first half of the first phase” of the project, according to V.I. Public Works Commissioner Nelson Petty Jr., stating that traffic will now be diverted to the new lanes so the old ones can be reconstructed to match.
Phase 1, which includes all four lanes, roadway widening, pavement reconstruction, seawall construction, drainage improvements, lighting, installation of a new expanded promenade and landscaping, is scheduled to finish next year, according to Petty.
The project is contracted to American Bridge Company at a cost of $45 million.
Phase 2 of the project will continue road construction westward around the Legislature building. The design is scheduled to be completed next year, with an estimated total cost of $100 million.
According to a Government House statement, Phase 2 will include widening lanes on the waterfront from nine to 11 feet, expanding the promenade to include a double alley of trees to enhance the pedestrian experience, raised speed tables for pedestrian crossings, areas for sidewalk cafes and other commercial activity, pedestrian and road lighting, a landscaped median and improvements to the plaza area, which will include a water feature.
Upon the project’s completion, the existing roadway between the Legislature and Fort Christian will be closed to become a pedestrian walkway, the statement continued.
Petty, who called the project the territory’s “signature project,” said Tuesday’s initial step “gets us ready for when things return to normal” after COVID-19.
“This is a major improvement for the downtown district and an effort to revitalize Charlotte Amalie,” he said. “It’s a momentous project.”
On Tuesday morning, Petty was joined by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach who made an “inaugural drive” down the new lanes following a ribbon cutting.