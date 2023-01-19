While signing a law that provides for expungement of minor marijuana possession convictions, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced that the V.I. Justice Department will also allow individuals convicted of simple possession of marijuana to receive pardons.
“Today, I proclaim that all criminal convictions for the simple possession of marijuana under the Virgin Islands Code are fully and completely pardoned. My office estimates that approximately 300 individuals have been convicted of the simple possession of marijuana in the last 20 years,” Bryan said during a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday.
Individuals who have been convicted of the simple possession of marijuana should contact the Department of Justice to obtain a pardon application, according to Government House.
“For those convicted of simple possession of up to 2 ounces of marijuana, their conviction will be automatically expunged under the Virgin Islands Cannabis Use Act and the Expungement Act that accompanies the Cannabis Act,” the statement added. “Pardons are different from expungements. A pardon forgives the crime for which you are being pardoned and restores some of the educational and economic opportunities that may have been lost, but it does not clear that conviction from your record.”
Bryan signed the bill alongside Tafari Tzaddi, president of the V.I. Rastafari Sacramental Cannabis Council, which has been fighting for justice for members of the Rastafari community who have been disproportionately affected by America’s drug laws.
“Today the Rasta man and Rasta woman are standing up for our rights and we’re taking it to the government so they can hear the voice of the people and voice of right,” Tzaddi said shortly after the group was formed in 2019.
The statement from Government House acknowledged that the law, which was sponsored by former Sen. Janelle Sarauw and At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques in the 34th Legislature, “also improves upon Governor Bryan’s original proposal with the inclusion of a robust social equity program and expansion of the expungement opportunities for marijuana-related arrests and convictions.”
Bryan’s proposed legislation “didn’t consider those who were incarcerated during the war on drugs, those who were disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs,” Sarauw said Wednesday.
Sarauw said she is pleased that the senate’s cannabis bill is now law, and “I’m happy he signed it because it’s really for the good of the people.”
The Office of the Governor will use $250,000 in funding appropriated by the 34th Legislature to “work towards the automatic expungement of the simple possession of marijuana to those who are eligible and provide entrepreneurship and job training to the community to those who seek a role in this new industry,” according to Government House.
“We are bringing the opportunities to you, but you must also do your part to seize these opportunities. It is my goal to make sure many of us who have been negatively impacted by the criminalization of cannabis are afforded every opportunity to participate in this new and legal cannabis industry,” Bryan said.
“As of 2020, more than 7 million people have been arrested for marijuana violations and of that number, millions have been convicted of simple possession, which oftentimes affects one’s ability to obtain funding for education, secure public housing and to obtain employment. Those arrests and convictions for simple possession have disproportionately affected people of color,” according to Government House.
On Oct. 6, President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions for simple possession for all U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, “taking a major step to reform cannabis policy and to restore justice to those negatively impacted by the criminalization of the use of marijuana,” the statement added.
Bryan also said individuals who are not currently eligible, may still have their cannabis convictions automatically expunged later as the Auto-Expungement Task Force works on making recommendations for future automatic expungements.
“However, the best way to ensure the expungement of your records for marijuana related convictions and any other eligible convictions is to file a petition with the Court seeking that expungement. Don’t wait for the opportunities to come to you, go out and grab them,” Bryan said.
