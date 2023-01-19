While signing a law that provides for expungement of minor marijuana possession convictions, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced that the V.I. Justice Department will also allow individuals convicted of simple possession of marijuana to receive pardons.

“Today, I proclaim that all criminal convictions for the simple possession of marijuana under the Virgin Islands Code are fully and completely pardoned. My office estimates that approximately 300 individuals have been convicted of the simple possession of marijuana in the last 20 years,” Bryan said during a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday.

