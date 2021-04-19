A new lawsuit says two St. John sisters were manipulated into leasing their property in Coral Bay for marina development, but the defendants say there was no impropriety involved and the agreement remains valid.
St. Thomas attorney Carol Rich filed the lawsuit March 30 on behalf of plaintiffs Minerva Marsh Vazquez and Eglah Marsh Clendinen, who are both in their eighties.
“Defendants and their predecessors have tricked, induced, coerced and bamboozled Plaintiffs with a series of bogus agreements and false promises that they would be paid for the use of their land to develop a marina, which would provide income for their care and comfort,” according to the lawsuit.
“Instead, their land has been tied up, the promised rents have not been paid, and the development has yet to materialize.”
St. Thomas attorney David Cattie is representing Summer’s End Group, the latest developer to take up the controversial Coral Bay marina project.
Cattie said the lawsuit has no legal basis, and the development is just waiting for approval by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Rich did not respond to a request for comment and another attorney listed on documents for the case, Adriane Dudley, is not available until May, according to an employee who answered the phone at the law firm.
The lawsuit is seeking at least $700,000 in compensation for use of the parcels over the last 17 years, and names the Summer’s End Group and former attorney J. Brion Morrisette as defendants.
Claims
According to the lawsuit, the sisters own “valuable oceanfront properties” at 10-17 and 10-18 Estate Carolina and were using Morrisette as the “family attorney” in 2004, when he prepared documents for a Marsh Sisters Family Trust and lease for the parcels to Coral Bay Marina.
The lawsuit claims that Morrisette was also a managing member of Coral Bay Marina at the time, and the sisters were not made aware of the “conflict of interest posed by Morrisette’s role as counsel for the Plaintiffs and an interested party to the proposed Trust, deeds and Lease.”
While he has represented Summer’s End at times, “I don’t have a dog in the SEG fight,” and Morrisette said he was not an attorney for Coral Bay Marina at the time he was representing the sisters. Morrisette is also a member of the St. John CZM Committee and has recused himself from votes on the marina project.
Morrisette said it’s no accident the lawsuit was filed after the Dec. 16 death of St. Johnian and former Sen. Robert O’Connor Jr., a prominent proponent of the marina project and a longtime partner of Eglah Clendinen.
The lawsuit claims the lease tenant was transferred from Coral Bay Marina to Morrisette and O’Connor in 2012, and the men transferred the lease to Summer’s End in 2014.
O’Connor is no longer alive to response to the claims, and “to suggest that Bob O’Connor who loved her and managed her affairs for decades would take advantage of his dear friend, is preposterous and offensive,” Morrisette said.
Morrisette was born and raised on St. John and said he also had a close friendship with Clendinen, and “it was Eglah and Minerva who came to us and mentioned to Bob that they wanted to do this marina. We didn’t go to them.”
The sisters had been approached by developers and were interested in leasing their land, and “there was no effort to get over on anyone here,” Morrisette said. “I regret that Eglah’s no longer fully competent to handle her own affairs, she would never have allowed these false and malicious claims to be brought.”
Morrisette said that “I will be filing a counterclaim for defamation” and the attorneys involved are “hired mercenaries that I have no respect for that would say just about anything for a payday.”
Demands
According to the lawsuit, the sisters “demanded payment from SEG for the fair market value for the use of their property for the past 17 years,” during which time they’ve received “not more than $45,000 in total compensation.”
The lawsuit is seeking at least $700,000, and also asks the court to declare the Trust and related agreements void.
Cattie said land use leases typically include provisions for increases in rent payments after development permits are secured, because undeveloped land is not as valuable.
“Once we get the federal permit, the payments will begin and that’s it,” Cattie said.
Cattie provided a copy of a notarized certificate of resignation drafted by attorney Rich, which he said was created without the involvement of Summer’s End.
The plaintiffs signed the document in 2020 certifying that the “The Marsh Sisters’ Family Trust” was executed on November 2004, and transfers the Trust to Successor Trustees Jacqueline Clendinen and Gary Lopez.
“Thus, any contention that the Trust was not created or signed by the Marsh Sisters is pure fantasy,” Cattie said. “This document was executed in December 2019 and February 2020, more than 15 years after the Trust was formed. If there had actually been some issue with the creation of the Trust, the Marsh Sisters certainly would have raised that issue in the 17 years since they formed the Trust. Neither Minerva Marsh nor Eglah Marsh Clendinen ever challenged the Trust or the lease.”
Cattie said that “the genesis of this lawsuit is Jacqueline Clendinen and Gary Lopez started demanding side payments from Summer’s End,” and “we’re not going to be cajoled into making payments that aren’t required under the lease.”
The lawsuit was “not filed by the Marsh sisters, it’s filed by their children. The allegation that the Trust was somehow invalid or wasn’t properly formed is absolutely nonsense,” Cattie said.
Controversies continue
The latest development in the long-running marina proposal came in January, when Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed into law Bill No. 33-0428, which ratified the consolidated Major Coastal Zone Management permits — and their modifications — and authorizing Summer’s End Group to develop the submerged lands for the marina.
The marina is expected to cover nearly 30 acres of submerged lands and include roughly 150 slips for vessels, a sewage pump-out station and a fuel station. Its land component would include enhancements like restaurants and a grocery store.
The project has divided the St. John community, largely between those bent on boosting the economy, and those bent on preserving Coral Bay and the environment, including former St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee member David Silverman, who said he believes the marina as proposed “is infeasible in Coral Harbor.”
Bryan abruptly removed Silverman as a CZM member in September, saying his involvement in Save Coral Bay — which filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the 2019 CZM vote approving Summer’s End Group’s consolidated permit — was a conflict of interest.
Morrisette said he believes Silverman is behind the latest claims and “that’s one of the nice things about the lawsuit is his role in this will come out. He thinks he can simply stand there and throw water balloons and eggs, and he can’t. He’s had a very active and unsavory role in this.”
“I had absolutely nothing to do with the filing of this lawsuit, I didn’t even know it had been filed,” Silverman said. “I haven’t spoken to the plaintiffs about it, I haven’t spoken to the attorneys at all, so I have no idea why Brion thinks I am somehow involved in it.”
Silverman said his only interest is in preventing unsuitable development, and he’s been “working very hard for the past seven years to present those facts to the various federal agencies who are reviewing the permit application, and I believe that in the end this is simply not the right project for this location.”
Cattie said developers are ready to begin construction as soon as they receive Army Corps approval, and “Summer’s End is in full compliance with its lease obligations to the Trust, and looks forward to starting work on the marina project.”