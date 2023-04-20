Veterans in the Virgin Islands will soon have access to several new mental health disorder treatments.

In May, the Veterans Affairs Caribbean Healthcare System will open the Somatic Center for Veterans in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The center will offer electroconvulsive therapy, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, or rTMS, and Esketamine treatment for veterans with a major depressive disorder who do not respond to more conventional therapies, according to a VACHS press release.