Veterans in the Virgin Islands will soon have access to several new mental health disorder treatments.
In May, the Veterans Affairs Caribbean Healthcare System will open the Somatic Center for Veterans in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The center will offer electroconvulsive therapy, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, or rTMS, and Esketamine treatment for veterans with a major depressive disorder who do not respond to more conventional therapies, according to a VACHS press release.
“Veterans who continue to experience severe Major Depressive Disorder despite multiple medication trials are at risk for suicide and disability due to their inadequately controlled depression,” said Dr. Marlene Pierantoni, acting chief of psychiatry and acute care for VA Caribbean Healthcare System in the press release.
The treatments are unavailable in the U.S. Virgin Islands and only electroconvulsive therapy had been available in Puerto Rico. Accessing alternative forms of treatment for the mental health disorder often required travel to the U.S. mainland.
According to the U.S. Virgin Islands Office of Veterans Affairs website, veterans traveling to the closest VA medical provider are eligible for total reimbursement for flight costs if they meet certain criteria. The appointment or referral must be initiated by the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic or authorized by the Office of Veterans Affairs director in emergency cases, and travelers must present their appointment slip, boarding passes and ticket receipts to the VA office upon return.
The treatment center will open on May 4 at the VA Caribbean Healthcare Systems headquarters in San Juan.