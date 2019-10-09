Boats float on moorings at Secret Harbour on the East End of St. Thomas. A new project between the V.I. Professional Charter Association and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources will install a total of 170 new moorings in the territory’s waters.
The Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Coastal Zone Management have joined forces to install 170 new moorings in the bays of the U.S. Virgin Islands that will reduce anchoring near ecologically important coral reefs as well as organize the bays to appeal to transient vessels.
According to Oriel Blake, executive director of the charter association and founder of the Marine Rebuild Fund, before hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, the territory had a total of 70 day-use moorings. Since the storms, there are only 17 day-use moorings left in use and no transient (overnight) moorings.
