St. Thomas artist Jasmine Lindquist has brought a new burst of color to Skyline Drive overlook on St. Thomas. Lindquist said she featured monarch butterflies and the Virgin Islands’ national flower, the yellow cedar, to give tourists and locals a beautiful backdrop for photos while they stop to take in the view of downtown Charlotte Amalie.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.