ST. THOMAS — A new mural in progress at the bottom of Barrett Hill pays homage to the rich culture of French families on St. Thomas, who have been hauling fish traps and farming the rugged landscape for generations.
“We’re a very proud heritage, we take pride in what we’ve done, what we do, and hope that future generations will continue,” said property owner Rita Greaux.
Greaux said her husband, Paul Berry, suggested commissioning a mural on the “gigantic” wall beneath their home, which is a prominent Northside landmark.
“My husband kept telling us he really would like to see a mural on there, and would like to see something that would pay homage to our history, the French culture,” Greaux said.
Daughter Emily connected them with artist Megan Lyn, who is currently working on the piece.
“I give him complete credit because it was his idea, and she has done an absolutely beautiful job pulling together what we gave her,” Greaux said.
They provided Lyn with photographs of their parents and Berry’s grandmother’s house in Hull Bay, and “she really just kind of gave us exactly what we wanted,” Greaux said. “She’s gone above and beyond our expectations.”
The right side of the mural, which Lyn recently completed, depicts Berry’s father “out in the field with his mom watching from the doorway” of his grandmother’s home, Greaux said.
Lyn has started work on the left side of the mural, a seascape with Greaux’s father in a fishing boat while her mother watches from a balcony, and she intends to merge the two halves into a seamless, timeless scene.
Lyn, 30, has “always done art, since I was a child,” starting with drawing, and has been painting consistently for more than a decade.
A busy mother and manager of the Saga Haven fuel dock, Lyn said she typically paints during her limited free time on nights and weekends. Her work can be found on the walls of venues like One Pub and is for sale exclusively at Root 42 Bar and Grille, and Lyn said owner Brian Cox and manager Jamie Walthall have supported and encouraged her as an artist.
Lyn recently participated in an art show on St. Croix, and she said other local artists like Amy Gibbs are also striving to inspire and uplift the arts and the community in general, and the Virgin Islands has a welcoming, diverse range of working artists bringing their visions to life.
While her latest commission is based on the owners’ ideas, Lyn brought elements of her signature style to the piece, including vibrant colors that make the scene seem to pop off the wall.
Her intent with the ocean side is to show a perfect, calm day on a glassy sea, and “water is one of my favorite things to paint,” Lyn said.
The mural has already received wide praise on social media, and drivers frequently stopped to offer their compliments in person while Lyn was working on the piece Saturday.
“I’m very happy that people are liking it,” Lyn said. “It really fills my heart.”