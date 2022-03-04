ST. THOMAS — Following damaged wrought by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, Sugar Bay Club & Resort Corp. has struggled to reopen its doors, but it appears movement is afoot to reopen according to information obtained from the Recorder of Deeds Division under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.
A warranty deed filed with the St. Thomas Recorder of Deeds on Feb. 8 notes that the property is under new ownership, having been sold for $20 million to DV USVI Investment Group LLLP.
Once a bustling haven for travelers, like other resorts and hotels in the Virgin Islands, Sugar Bay was ravaged in the storms, and unable to generate revenue. Ultimately, this led to a lien being placed on the resort in May 2018 by the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue, according to information filed with the division.
The lien reveals an unpaid balance owed by Sugar Bay Club & Resort Corp. was nearly $1 million at the time of the sale.
All prior owed taxes on the property, however, have been paid according to Real Property Tax Clearance Certificates signed by Real Property Tax Collector Brent Leerdam, and dated Feb. 8, 2022. The property is divided into four parcels: Parcels No. 2A, 2B, and 2C Estate Smith Bay that are each about a half-acre and Parcel No. 2 Remainder Estate Smith Bay that is over 30 acres.
Whispers started circulating on the status of the resort at the beginning of the week, after social media posts began advertising the liquidation of all the resort’s furniture.
According to the posts, the “blowout sale” will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and the public is invited to make cash offers on everything from headboards to coffee tables.
The resort once boasted a huge pool that was built near a rocky landscape to resemble a waterfall. The area featured one of the resort’s most popular restaurants that served buffet-style meals and offered entertainment leading up to the weekend. The hotel was frequently booked by locals for brunches, weddings and graduation celebrations and served as a premier business venue for government meetings and conferences that included overnight stays and catered conference meals.
On Thursday, although the booth at the gate was manned, the entrance to the resort featured dilapidated signage, a 10-foot high leaning fence, and a private property warning for the public to remain off the premises.
Calls by the Daily News to DV USVI Investment Group LLLP to inquire about plans for the property, were not returned as of press time this morning.