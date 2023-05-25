Pride Photo 1

St. Thomas Pride organizer Muria Nisbett, left, Sara Johnson, center, and Liza Sawyer carried the banner in 2022 to lead the walk along the St. Thomas waterfront in Charlotte Amalie.

 Photo by SUZANNE CARLSON

A new chapter of PFLAG, the national nonprofit dedicated to advocating for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their loved ones, is launching in the St. Thomas-St. John district with events to celebrate Pride Month throughout June.

The goal of the first meet-and-greet is to have a discussion and dialogue, as “there’s a lot of misconceptions about the LGBTQ community,” PFLAG St. Thomas President Muria Nisbett said Wednesday. “Sometimes people have that misconception because they don’t have a place to have those conversations.”

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.