A new chapter of PFLAG, the national nonprofit dedicated to advocating for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their loved ones, is launching in the St. Thomas-St. John district with events to celebrate Pride Month throughout June.
The goal of the first meet-and-greet is to have a discussion and dialogue, as “there’s a lot of misconceptions about the LGBTQ community,” PFLAG St. Thomas President Muria Nisbett said Wednesday. “Sometimes people have that misconception because they don’t have a place to have those conversations.”
Friends and family members of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, asexual, and other nonbinary and gender nonconforming individuals are also invited to attend and learn more.
“If you have questions, it’s OK, we have answers,” and can help direct you to additional resources, Nisbett said.
Born and raised on St. Thomas, Nisbett lived on the mainland for 20 years and became involved with PFLAG in Texas. Founded in 1973, PFLAG’s name originally stood for “Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays,” and it is “the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families,” according to the nonprofit.
“I just saw how supportive it was, how much of a soft landing place it was for not just the LGBTQ community but family members, friends, and allies. And I thought we should have something like that on St. Thomas,” Nisbett said.
Nisbett moved back to St. Thomas in 2020 and organized the first Pride Walk in 2021.
There are some in the Virgin Islands community who remain homophobic and even openly hostile toward the LGBTQ+ community, and gay Virgin Islanders have historically faced difficulty being accepted.
Despite trepidation about holding Pride Walks on St. Thomas, both the 2021 and 2022 events were successful, and Nisbett is looking forward to this year’s event.
“People are coming out, and we haven’t had any issues,” Nisbett said. “Nobody bothered us and I felt safe. I felt like, ‘OK wow. It’s the time, it’s the place that we can do this now.’”
Nisbett emphasized that LGBTQ+ people’s identities are not defined by their gender identity or sexual orientation.
“That’s not their only identification, there’s a lot of other things with that. They’re teachers or lawyers or doctors or firefighters or military,” Nisbett said. “We’re contributing members of society. ”
