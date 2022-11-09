There’s a new person in charge at the St. John Historical Society, and it’s a face that is familiar to many. Pam Richards-Samuel, a woman who’s lived on all three islands and has an extensive background in government, is the new SJHS president.

Richards-Samuel, a Crucian who’s previously held the titles of Tourism Department commissioner, interim chief of staff for the University of the Virgin Islands’ President David Hall, Public Works Department assistant commissioner, and Human Services Department chief of staff, has lived on St. John since around 2010.