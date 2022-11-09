There’s a new person in charge at the St. John Historical Society, and it’s a face that is familiar to many. Pam Richards-Samuel, a woman who’s lived on all three islands and has an extensive background in government, is the new SJHS president.
Richards-Samuel, a Crucian who’s previously held the titles of Tourism Department commissioner, interim chief of staff for the University of the Virgin Islands’ President David Hall, Public Works Department assistant commissioner, and Human Services Department chief of staff, has lived on St. John since around 2010.
“I go after the things I’m interested in,” said Richards-Samuel, whose current role is program assistant at the Education Department’s Division of Cultural Education. “It’s not all one way. Sometimes it’s different paths for me.”
Richards-Samuel often serves as emcee at community events; she’s a current, longtime member of the St. Croix Agriculture and Food Fair; and she’s a board member at the St. John School of the Arts.
The new SJHS president was a board member of the nonprofit for a few years before rising to her current role, replacing past president Lonnie Willis. Richards-Samuel said she didn’t particularly take an interest in history until her 20s, though an appreciation for her heritage was fostered by her parents from a young age.
“My mother was a cultural advocate and she knew all about Virgin Islands history,” said Richards-Samuel. “I watched her over the years dressing up in madras and learning quadrille, and on different events like Liberty Day she’d tell me about David Hamilton Jackson, who was a godfather to one of her sisters. Listening to my parents talk about the history of the islands and how it relates to everything else caught my attention in my early 20s or so, and I’ve been focused on that perspective for the rest of my life.”
Richards-Samuel said that under her leadership, the St. John Historical Society will host more frequent events and will have a greater public presence. Plans for this season include workshops on quadrille, genealogy, and how to make local foods and drinks. There’s an event planned for later in the season with the goal of garnering interest among younger residents, where participants will engage in a scavenger hunt of sorts based on the SJHS’s Historical Walking Map of Cruz Bay. Membership meetings, which were held infrequently due to the pandemic, will resume their regular monthly format.
“We’ll engage the community a little more than we have in the past, because there’s a lot to learn and I want to make sure that what we learn is authentic,” said Richards-Samuel.
In other SJHS news, the organization now has an office in Palm Plaza where archives like funeral booklets and other historic photographs, documents, and artifacts can be viewed by the public on a by-appointment basis.
“We collaborate with other agencies like the St. Thomas Historical Trust, Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism, and the St. Croix Landmarks Society so we can move forward our traditions and history in a way that’s inclusive of the whole community,” said Richards-Samuel. “It’s not just about the history of the people who lived here before, but the people who are here now. We are making history as we live, and we’ll show our appreciation for all the cultures that have impacted us. We want to be the resource people go to first if they want information about the islands.”