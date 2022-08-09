A pile of petroleum coke at the idled St. Croix refinery was found smoldering early Thursday morning, and the facility’s new owners did not issue a public notice until Sunday.
The petroleum coke, “a solid fuel that resembles charcoal,” is still burning, according to the press release from Fermin Rodriguez, vice president and refinery manager for Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.
Rodriguez did not respond to subsequent questions from The Daily News on Monday, including why it took three days for the refinery’s new ownership to issue a public notice.
It’s unclear how the situation will affect Port Hamilton’s plans to restart operations in 2023, and the company has yet to receive approval from the Environmental Protection Agency.
“EPA is aware of the recent incident at the refinery on St. Croix and is seeking additional information from Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation on the nature of this incident and the company’s response,” the EPA said in a statement Monday, in response to questions from The Daily News.
The situation began when an automatic alarm system activated around 4:20 a.m. Thursday “inside one of the Coke Storage Domes” at the refinery, according to the statement from Port Hamilton. “A pile of petroleum coke was slowly smoldering. Employees immediately responded and set up fire hose water spray nozzles inside the coke dome to cool the material.”
Experts in petroleum coke handling traveled to the territory Friday to help suppress the smoldering, and “water is being sprayed 24 hours a day,” according to the statement. “Port Hamilton’s fence-line air monitoring network has not detected any impacts but will continue to monitor day and night. The safety of the workers and the public remains Port Hamilton’s first priority.”
The petroleum coke “was left over from the brief operation of the coker unit in 2021 under Limetree Bay Refining ownership,” according to the statement.
The refinery had previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act. The brief but disastrous restart under Limetree Bay in February 2021 resulted in several environmental contamination incidents that left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles and the layoff of hundreds of refinery employees and contractors.
Former Acting Region 2 EPA Administrator Walter Mugdan said in May 2021 that after restarting earlier that year, the refinery had sprayed a mist of oil over the Clifton Hill neighborhood on Feb. 4, there was an exceedance of sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide on April 22 and 23, there was an issue with the coker unit on May 5 and 6 that “probably released certain hydrocarbons,” and a May 12 flaring incident sprayed oil over homes in Enfield Green.
The EPA issued an emergency shutdown order on May 14, 2021, requiring Limetree to cease refinery operations after the repeated flares and oil sprays contaminated drinking water and crops.
The U.S. Justice Department filed an ongoing complaint on behalf of the EPA in July 2021, saying that Limetree Bay refinery officials publicly minimized serious accidents and chemical releases that endangered St. Croix residents’ health.
One of Port Hamilton’s chief principals, Charles Chambers, said through his spokeswoman Teri Helenese on July 17 that he will answer questions on the refinery’s ownership and status during a media tour that has not yet been scheduled.
Chambers and Helenese, who is an independent consultant for both Chambers and the Office of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., did not respond to questions from The Daily News Monday.
