ST. THOMAS — Two new resorts at Frenchman’s Reef are holding a job fair Tuesday in anticipation of reopening in December, according to a news release issued this week.
“Applicants will get a first look at the two new Frenchman’s Reef luxury resorts — The Westin Beach Resort & Spa and Autograph Collection — that are promising to be the ultimate Caribbean destination — featuring six new restaurants, nearly 500 rooms, the Heavenly Spa, event centers, activities and more,” according to the news release.
“Frenchman’s Reef visitors will discover a new world-class resort experience with exceptional amenities, high-quality culinary journeys and more as they create new memories in the Virgin Islands,” Frenchman’s Reef Managing Director, Kurt Wiksten, said in a statement.
Interested applicants are invited to attend regardless of experience in the hospitality industry.
“If you are energetic and love sharing your island with visitors from around the world, we want to meet you,” Wiksten added.
The resort was destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes, and reconstruction has been in progress for years.
The property is expected to have a soft opening in December before opening to the public in early 2023.
The resorts will offer positions from entry-level to management in a variety of departments, including guest services, housekeeping, maintenance, front desk, concierge services, food and beverage and more.
Human Resources Director Sadie Clendinen advises applicants to arrive interview-ready at the job fair.
“Come ready to explore Frenchman Reef’s many career opportunities and to learn about the amazing benefits of joining a team that works together to enhance well-being for our associates, our guests and our community,” Clendinen said in a statement.
The job fair will take place at the Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center at the University of the Virgin Islands from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Applicants are encouraged to pre-register at FrenchmansReefStThomas.com/careers and submit your resume for advanced consideration. “Like” Frenchman’s Reef on Facebook and Instagram to get updates and further information.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.