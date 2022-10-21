Frenchman's Reef

The Frenchman’s Reef property will be known as Frenchman’s Reef Marriott Resort and Spa and Noni Beach, a St. Thomas Resort.

ST. THOMAS — Two new resorts at Frenchman’s Reef are holding a job fair Tuesday in anticipation of reopening in December, according to a news release issued this week.

“Applicants will get a first look at the two new Frenchman’s Reef luxury resorts — The Westin Beach Resort & Spa and Autograph Collection — that are promising to be the ultimate Caribbean destination — featuring six new restaurants, nearly 500 rooms, the Heavenly Spa, event centers, activities and more,” according to the news release.

