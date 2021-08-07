Unvaccinated Virgin Islanders are continuing to become infected with COVID-19, so Acting Gov. Tregenza Roach issued an executive order Friday that further modifies restrictions to try and stop the spread of the disease.
New rules
Roach’s executive order includes several new restrictions:
• Beaches will go back to closing at 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays, and reopen at 5 a.m. Only fishermen may be on the beach during the beach closure times to access their vessels or cast their nets.
• The limit on mass gatherings is reduced from 100 persons to a maximum of 50 persons and the V.I. Health Department may approve events up to 100 individuals if all participants are vaccinated. All gatherings or events of less than 50 individuals still need approval from the Health Department, according to Government House.
• The positive antibody test will no longer be an option for the travel portal, and persons arriving to the territory will need to show proof of vaccination received in the Virgin Islands or provide a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 5 days of their date of travel.
• Travelers arriving from the British Virgin Islands are required to present test results taken within 2 days of their arrival.
“While much of the current outbreak is being attributed to the Delta variant, the large number of residents who will not get vaccinated increases the possibility of the virus continuing to mutate, possibly into even more lethal variants,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a statement. “As the data clearly shows, both here and across the United States, this second wave of infections and deaths is almost exclusively affecting people who aren’t vaccinated and the only way to stop this rampant spread of COVID is for those people to start taking the vaccine.”
Statistics
Active COVID-19 cases have been steadily climbing since Monday, when the total stood at 255 territory-wide.
As of Friday, the Health Department is tracking more than 325 active cases of COVID-19.
There have been 40 fatalities attributed to the virus, and 29 people currently are hospitalized with COVID-19.
None of the people who have died or been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the territory were fully vaccinated.
There are 18 patients at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, including four on ventilators, and 11 patients at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, where there are also four people on ventilators, according to information from Government House.
Schools
Roach said that virtual learning will remain in effect in the schools until at least Sept. 7, and that he is considering further measures, “such as paring down the number of Government of the Virgin Islands offices that will remain open and mandating automatic one-month closure of establishments found to be non-compliant with COVID-protocols,” according to the news release.
Shots available
Health officials say getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death. To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at the community vaccination centers at the Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse, St. Croix, and at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. Residents with a medical emergency should call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.