A second round of environmental sampling and investigation by the National Park Service at the former Caneel Bay Resort site, meant to address gaps in the initial 2021 investigation, found few additional areas of concern.
The Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis addendum conducted under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act found lead paint on one structural column, and asbestos in some roofing materials and pipes. The analysis focused solely on the landscape and on what the NPS categorized as debris, or loose material no longer connected to buildings. Intact buildings fall under the Retained Use Estate or RUE agreement between Caneel Bay Resort owner CBI Acquisitions and the National Park Service, and were not investigated.
Virgin Islands National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields and Kelly Kachurak, the project manager for the Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis, shared the findings from the most recent samplings, conducted in November 2021 and January, at a sparsely attended meeting Wednesday night at the VINP visitors center.
“The goal is to clean up the site where it’s no longer causing risk to ecological or human health,” said Fields.
Remediation of environmental hazards is expected to cost between $7 and $8 million, said Fields.
The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act gives the NPS the ability to pursue “cost recovery” for these actions, the superintendent added. A potentially responsible party has not yet been identified by the NPS.
“Once we move forward with the action memorandum, that establishes the framework for negotiations with potential responsible parties,” said Fields. “We will convey the information we found to the operator to give the operator a sense of what concerns and risks there might be.”
In the meantime, funding options are being explored including the Department of the Interior’s Central Hazardous Materials Fund. There are more than 500 contaminated sites within NPS lands, said Kachurak, and about 30 of those submitted requests to the Central Hazardous Materials Fund within the last year seeking amounts ranging from $1 million to $100 million. Despite the competition, the VINP superintendent seemed assured that securing DOI funding would not be an issue.
“Caneel is a significant priority for us,” said Fields. “The high priority given to Caneel has been conveyed to me multiple times.”
Resident Lorelei Monsanto took issue with the fact that the NPS will have to foot the initial bill for the environmental cleanup.
“There is no subrogation against the current lessee for the toxic removal?” asked Monsanto. “This gentleman got millions of dollars on this property. Is the National Park going to put any responsibility on the lessee to clean up what is there? It feels like we’re playing a cat and mouse game.”
Fields clarified that the RUE agreement between the NPS and CBI Acquisitions, owner and operator of the former Caneel Bay Resort, is not a lease. Further, he said, it’s a “very specific and unique agreement” that only exists between the park and the resort operator.
“If it was a lease, we would have much more engagement,” said Fields.
Fields said the goal is to have funding in place by May or June of 2023, when the environmental remediation plan is expected to be “shovel ready.”
A removal design process contract has been awarded, with that process set to begin within the next couple of weeks. Asbestos found at the site will need to be shipped to a landfill certified to handle hazardous materials, as there are none in the Virgin Islands.
Resident Pam Gaffin suggested the NPS be ready to take the necessary steps to gain access to the Caneel site, which has been blocked previously by CBI Acquisitions, when it’s time for the cleanup to begin.
“Part of your planning needs to be prepared for the fact that you may not be welcome to come through the gates,” said Gaffin. “Let’s be serious about the obstacles. They are not going to let you in.”
“Our legal team is prepared to do what’s necessary to be sure we can get on the site when we’re ready,” said Kachurak.
NPS officials will host a listening session on the results of the Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis addendum at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the visitors center and virtually through Microsoft Teams. Details on the meeting and the full report on the Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis addendum can be viewed at parkplanning.nps.gov/caneelbayassessment.
A hard copy of the report can be viewed in person at the visitors center. The public comment period is open through Oct. 12, but the period can be extended by 15 days by request. Comments can be submitted to viis_interpretation@nps.gov or in person at the visitors center.