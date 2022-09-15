A second round of environmental sampling and investigation by the National Park Service at the former Caneel Bay Resort site, meant to address gaps in the initial 2021 investigation, found few additional areas of concern.

The Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis addendum conducted under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act found lead paint on one structural column, and asbestos in some roofing materials and pipes. The analysis focused solely on the landscape and on what the NPS categorized as debris, or loose material no longer connected to buildings. Intact buildings fall under the Retained Use Estate or RUE agreement between Caneel Bay Resort owner CBI Acquisitions and the National Park Service, and were not investigated.