The V.I. Education Department on Sunday announced changes to its “No V.I. Child Goes Hungry” meal distribution sites, effective today.
The changes are the result of an assessment of participation levels at various locations, according to a press release the department issued Sunday evening, with a number of sites added on St. John.
Meals will be distributed as planned today during the USVI’s “Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reflection.”
Meals will not be distributed on Tuesday during the territory’s observance of the Transfer Day holiday, the press release noted.
Meal distribution site changes
In the St. Croix District, Alfredo Andrews Elementary School has been added as a distribution site, while the Pearl. B. Larsen PreK-8 site has been eliminated. Families that would normally pick up at Pearl B. Larsen should visit the Juanita Gardine site.
St. Croix District pickup locations — effective today:
Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
• Alfredo Andrews Elementary School
• Claude O. Markoe Elementary School
• Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School
• John H. Woodson Junior High School
• Juanita Gardine K-8 School
• Lew Muckle Elementary School
• Ricardo Richards Elementary School
• St. Croix Educational Complex High School
St. Thomas pickup locations — no changes
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.
Lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
• Alvin McBean Ballpark
• Anna’s Retreat Community Center
• Bordeaux Basketball Court
• Contant Knolls Community Center
• Estate Bovoni Community Center
• Michael Kirwan Terrance Community Center
• Oswald Harris Court Community Center
• Paul M. Pearson Garden Community Center
• Savan basketball court
• Smith Bay Ballpark
• Tutu Valley basketball court
• Ulla F. Muller Elementary School (front entrance)
• Winston Raymo Recreational Center
St. John pickup locations — effective today
A number of distribution sites have been added on St. John:
• Pine Peace Basketball Court
Breakfast: 7:20 to 7:30 a.m.
Lunch: 10:28 to 10:40 a.m.
• Bellevue
Breakfast: 7:40 to 7:50 a.m.
Lunch: 10:50 to 11:12 a.m.
• Julius E. Sprauve School
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.
Lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
• George Simmons Terrace
Breakfast: 8 to 8:10 a.m.
Lunch: 11:21 to 11:30 a.m.
• Coral Bay Fire Station
Breakfast: 8:30 to 8:40 a.m.
Lunch: 11:55 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Calabash Boom
Breakfast: 8:50 to 9:15 a.m.
Lunch: 12:20 to 12:40 p.m.
Some distribution sites may be added, removed or consolidated, depending on participation levels, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.