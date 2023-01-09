Senators
NICK HEINEMANN HEINEMANN IMAGES

Senators in the 35th Legislature took the oath of office Monday at Emancipation Garden on St. Thomas, and proceeded to the Legislature building where 11 of the 15 members organized a majority caucus.

Attendees included a delegation of officials from the British Virgin Islands government and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach. But Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. was not present after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and the State of the Territory Address has been delayed to Jan. 23.

