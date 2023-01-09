Senators in the 35th Legislature took the oath of office Monday at Emancipation Garden on St. Thomas, and proceeded to the Legislature building where 11 of the 15 members organized a majority caucus.
Attendees included a delegation of officials from the British Virgin Islands government and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach. But Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. was not present after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and the State of the Territory Address has been delayed to Jan. 23.
At the swearing in ceremony, Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes read the certification of senators, and V.I. Supreme Court Chief Justice Rhys Hodge administered the Oath of Office.
After, new Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. told The Daily News he intends to lead senators with openness and honesty, and tackle the perennially thorny issues plaguing Virgin Islanders.
“The issues remain the same, right? WAPA, our healthcare issues, public safety, education. So, we want to make sure that we’re focusing on those areas,” Francis said.
A former police officer who rose through the ranks to become V.I. Police Commissioner, Francis was vice president of the 34th Legislature, and is starting his fifth term in office.
“For me, I think it’s really important that we reach back out to the community. I intend to hold town hall meetings and get the community’s engagement so we can start to check off the box of being able to accomplish those things that’s most important to our community,” he said, adding that “transparency is going to be equally important.”
“We want to make sure we’re above board in whatever is going on, and I will be ensuring that I’m very, very transparent during the legislative process. And I’ve already conveyed that to my colleagues so I’m looking forward to working with the media and the public in moving those things forward,” Francis said.
At the organization of the 35th Legislature, Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory fulfilled her final duties as president of the 34th Legislature, and asked senators to vote on Bill No. 35-0001.
The bill established the majority caucus, consisting of Francis, Frett-Gregory, Marvin Blyden, At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr., Diane Capehart, Ray Fonseca, Kenneth Gittens, Javan James Sr., Marise James, Carla Joseph, and Milton Potter.
Sens. Dwayne DeGraff, Alma Francis Heyliger and Franklin Johnson voted against the bill, and Sen. Samuel Carrion did not vote.
Francis was elected president, Blyden is the new vice president, Joseph is secretary, Gittens is majority leader, Marise James is secretary for Intergovernmental Territorial Affairs, Frett-Gregory is liaison to U.S. Congress, Joseph is liaison to the U.S. Department of Interior and Office of Insular Affairs, and Gittens is liaison to the White House.
The bill also established standing committees and officers.
Capehart is the chair of the Committee on Rules and Judiciary; Frett-Gregory is chair of the Finance Committee; Fonseca is chair of the Committee on Health, Hospitals, and Human Services; Marise James is chair fo the Committee on Education and Workforce Development; Potter is chair of the Committee on Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure, and Planning; Javan James is chair fo the Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture; Gittens is chair oft he Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety; Joseph is chair of the Committee on Government Operations, Veterans Affairs, and Consumer Protection; Blyden is chair for the Committee on Housing, Transportation, and Telecommunications, and Bolques is the chair of the Committee on Culture, Sports, Parks, and Youth.
Francis thanked Frett-Gregory for her service as president, and commended the territory on a smooth transition of power following the Nov. 8 General Election.
Each senator had an opportunity to speak before Francis recessed the session until Bryan delivers his fifth State of the Territory Address on Jan. 23.
Bryan issued a written statement Monday, saying that “While the challenges that lie ahead are significant, I am confident in this body’s ability and that of our administration to make a positive impact while confronting these challenges,” according to a press release from Government House.
“I look forward to working with each of you toward improving the delivery of services to the people of our community and to effectuating meaningful reforms aimed at improving the quality of life for all Virgin Islanders,” the governor said in the prepared statement.
That statement further noted that “Although the Governor tested positive for COVID, he wants to assure residents that his symptoms are mild and he is in good spirits.”
Government House also said Monday that Bryan’s weekly press briefings will resume on Jan. 30.