Delia Smith, nominee for U.S. attorney for the Virgin Islands, is expected to be confirmed to the position soon, according to Mike McQuerry, spokesman for V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett.
President Joseph Biden nominated Smith in an announcement on Sept. 28, along with eight other nominees across the country, who have all since been confirmed by the Senate.
In response to questions from The Daily News, McQuerry said in an email Thursday that, “it’s not unusual for nominations that were made at the same time to not be confirmed at the same time. Also, it does not help that the Virgin Islands does not have a senator of its own in that Chamber. We do expect the confirmation of Delia Smith to happen in the near future.”
If confirmed, Smith would replace current U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert, who was appointed under the Trump administration.
Shappert received an interim appointment from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Jan. 4, 2018, and the V.I. District Court appointed Shappert to the role on April 23, 2018.
Smith is currently an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of the Virgin Islands, where she has served since 2005.
In 2018, Smith received a national award from the Justice Department “for her leadership and prosecution of a large cocaine conspiracy known as Smuggler Smash,” according to a news release. “This investigation led to 22 convictions, including four airline employees and the forfeiture of over $2 million.”
A St. Johnian, Smith would be the first Black woman to fill the position if confirmed.