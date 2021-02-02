In response to a growing demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, the Bryan administration on Monday announced the creation of a new hotline to more efficiently schedule appointments.
Starting today, the public can call 340-777-8277 and make an appointment via the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency. Callers will provide their information, including their address, and VITEMA will phone back with an appointment slot at a local provider.
If the caller is currently not eligible for a vaccine, they will be placed in a queue and receive a call as soon as they do become eligible.
The public can call the hotline from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and can also schedule an appointment via the VITEMA website at www.vitema.vi.gov. Spanish translation is available for both.
According to VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen, the hotline was a response to local providers who were reportedly being “overwhelmed” by individuals wanting a vaccine.
While Jaschen referred to this as a “wonderful challenge to have,” he said the trend, if not remedied, could get worse as more individuals become eligible as rollout phases progress.
“All of these phases right now are being established with no additional staffing by the providers, plus limited to the same vaccine allocation as the beginning way back in October 2020,” Jaschen said during a Government House press briefing Monday.
Currently, the vaccine rollout plan is in “Phase 1B,” which opens vaccinations to senior citizens and individuals who regularly engage with the public, like first responders, teachers and grocery workers.
This group joins those in “Phase 1A,” which included clinical health care staff, residents and staff in long-term care facilities, as well as persons in need of special care and the elderly.
Veterans over 55 are also eligible and can either contact the VITEMA hotline or the Veterans Affairs office directly at 787-641-4591.
For a full list of eligible groups and vaccine providers, visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Pop-up testing
V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion announced more pop-up sites on for free COVID-19 tests. No appointment is necessary at the drive-up sites, and results are typically sent within 24 hours.
This week, pop-up testing sites will be at the following locations:
• Home Depot on St. Thomas, today from 1-3 p.m.
• Bordeaux Fire Station on St. Thomas, on Thursday, from 1-3 p.m.
• Canegata Recreation Center on St. Croix, today and Thursday, as well as Feb. 9, Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 18, Feb. 23 and Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• V.I. Port Authority Gravel Yard on St. John, Wednesday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Encarnacion said 9,429 vaccines have been administered, and 1,815 individuals have completed their second doses. The positivity rate in the territory is 4.1%.
According to the Washington Post, 7.9% of the U.S. population has been partially vaccinated with 1.8% being fully vaccinated.
In the Virgin Islands, by comparison, 8.8% of the population is partially vaccinated and 1.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Stimulus checks
Bryan spokesman Richard Motta Jr. said the V.I. Internal Revenue Bureau expects rollout of the second round of stimulus checks to begin next week.
Unlike the first round of checks, which were set at $1,200, these checks will be $600 per taxpayer and $600 per dependent who is 16 or younger. The checks will be based on 2019 income tax returns.
“The tax year 2018 information cannot be used to make the second stimulus payment,” Motta said.
Social Security recipients who do not have a filing requirement do not need to file a return. The Internal Revenue Bureau will use the information provided by the IRS for the first stimulus payment to determine the second payment, according to Motta.
For those taxpayers who did not work in 2019 and do not normally file a return are asked to filed a Form 1040 and $1 on the interest line. The 1040 must be filed by March 15.
Taxpayers who did not receive their first stimulus check will be able to receive the payment on Form 1040 for 2020, which is due April 15.
Questions about the second stimulus check can be directed to the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s Office of Chief Counsel at 715-1040 ext. 2249.
Super Bowl
Effective only on Feb. 7, which is Super Bowl Sunday, bars and restaurants will be allowed to sell alcohol for an additional hour past the 11 p.m. sales prohibition, from 11 p.m. to midnight, according to Motta.
Bars and restaurants will also be allowed to remain open for an additional hour and can close at 1 a.m.