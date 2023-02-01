The Public Works Department is updating the community on the progress of VITRAN’s Operations & Maintenance Facility.
DPW Contractor GEC, LLC is currently priming and painting the south exterior wall and plastering and priming the east exterior wall. The contractor is also placing drywall inside the building and installing the facility’s windows. The new facility will be 14,950 square feet and the primary operating facility for VITRAN on St. Croix. It will be comprised of three buildings: an operations facility, a bus-washing building, and a tire storage building.