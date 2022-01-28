The V.I. Water and Power Authority board held its first meeting of 2022 Thursday, and heard from new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Andrew Smith.
“I can’t stress enough how pleased and excited I am to have the opportunity to join the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority,” Smith said.
He said he intends to help transition the authority from producing electricity generated by burning fossil fuels to a “heavily renewable-based system with battery storage and all of the benefits that come with that.”
Smith has been on the job for three weeks, and said above all he wants to emphasize safety.
“We cannot hurt our people, we will not hurt our people,” Smith said. “We’re a team and we have to look out for each other.”
Smith said that “in terms of operations, we’ve actually had a pretty good run here, recently,” and there were no generation outages in December.
WAPA took advantage of low load periods to do “preventative maintenance” and try and keep generators running smoothly, as well as doing critical tree cutting and vegetation management, he added.
There was more of an “unlucky run” of outages in January caused by vehicle accidents, as well as an outage of Unit 17 on St. Croix last week that was quickly restored, Smith said.
Batteries for the new Wärtsilä generators have arrived, so “all of the equipment is here and we’re working diligently to get all of those units online,” Smith said.
During his State of the Territory Address on Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. highlighted WAPA’s failure to provide affordable, reliable service to Virgin Islanders.
Smith will soon be selecting chief financial and chief operating officers and Bryan said he’s hopeful the new leadership team will do better.
“Where WAPA has failed to make adequate progress thus far is on the bigger challenge of providing power at a reasonable cost. Through countless conversations with WAPA and consultation with other advisers, it is clear to me that WAPA has three urgent priorities; expedite the installation of the recently delivered Wartsila generators that will improve power plant efficiency, immediately refinance the debt owed to VITOL for the construction of the propane terminals, and fast track the renewable energy projects in the pipeline,” Bryan said.
He pledged to identify government funds to buy down the price increase for oil and propane if necessary, but “if WAPA is to survive and properly serve this community, it must transform itself into a renewable energy company and focus more on the distribution of energy than it does on producing power itself.”
Bryan said he’s instructed V.I. Energy Office Director Kyle Fleming — who also serves as chairman of the WAPA board — “to establish a low-interest loan program to fund the installation of solar energy for small residential customers of WAPA.”
In the meantime, WAPA is still unable to pay its overdue bills, including lines of credit with local banks worth tens of millions of dollars.
Acting Chief Financial Officer Debra Gottlieb said the Authority can’t pay down $18 million in lines of credit with Banco Popular, or the four lines of credit totaling more than $18 million with FirstBank, when they mature at the end of the month.
The board has already voted to delay payment on that debt several times, and board members voted unanimously again Thursday to extend the maturity dates.
Gottlieb said the banks are requiring WAPA to complete its 2020 fiscal audit and pay interest and fees.
WAPA intends to pay off the lines of credit eventually, and “we’ve indicated to them that we’re working on that plan,” and it will be part of a five-year fiscal recovery plan in progress, she said.