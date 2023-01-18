Ronnie's Pizza

Ronnie’s Pizza & Mo’ owner and namesake Ronnie Klingsberg is hard at work in his new Palm Plaza kitchen.

 Daily News photo by ANDREA MILAM

After nearly two decades of slinging pizzas at Boulon Center, Ronnie’s Pizza & Mo’ has moved over the hill to Palm Plaza. Those who know and love the casual eatery can rest assured that Ronnie’s laid-back vibe remains despite the new home.

The ground floor location seems like a natural fit for the beloved family friendly restaurant, but it wasn’t an easy find, explained Ronnie’s Pizza owner Ronnie Klingsberg, who said he knew since about 2020 that his time at Boulon Center was drawing to a close.