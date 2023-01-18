After nearly two decades of slinging pizzas at Boulon Center, Ronnie’s Pizza & Mo’ has moved over the hill to Palm Plaza. Those who know and love the casual eatery can rest assured that Ronnie’s laid-back vibe remains despite the new home.
The ground floor location seems like a natural fit for the beloved family friendly restaurant, but it wasn’t an easy find, explained Ronnie’s Pizza owner Ronnie Klingsberg, who said he knew since about 2020 that his time at Boulon Center was drawing to a close.
Rising Cruz Bay rents, diminished foot traffic in part due to the 2017 loss of The Lumberyard, and Boulon Center’s purchase and subsequent renovations by DGMI Holdings, which also owns the adjacent Dolphin Market, pushed Klingsberg to start looking for a new home for his pizzeria about two years ago.
“The new owner at Boulon Center was going in a different direction, and it just seemed like the right time to move,” said Klingsbreg. “We waited and we watched for two years. We started thinking of moving to a trailer or a bus. I asked everyone, and I know three generations of people here, but there was nothing out there. We did a couple of Hail Marys when the Palm Plaza location popped up and it was awesome; perfect timing.”
Ronnie’s bid farewell to Boulon Center in July and after months of extensive renovations at the new Palm Plaza location, Ronnie’s Pizza reopened for business just after Thanksgiving.
There are notable differences at the new spot, but the restaurant’s namesake, whose comfortable banter with patrons is part of the Ronnie’s Pizza experience, said his eatery’s new home is a great fit.
“We had eight tables and now we only have three but I don’t care because it’s still cozy,” said Klingsberg. “The parking is tremendous. It’s just a cleaner, brighter area. It’s all around a good vibe. I like coming to work.”
Work is a family affair for Klingsberg, who employs his two adult children and his niece at the restaurant.
With the new location comes a slight expansion including new pizza specials and more wine and dessert offerings, though Ronnie’s beloved brownies and cookies remain on the menu.
Klingsberg said he may consider further expanding the menu to include comfort food dishes like spaghetti and meatballs and chicken parmesan — if he can find the right person for the job once the current Ronnie’s crew is fully settled in the new location.
Community members frequently inquired about Ronnie’s opening date during the restaurant’s four-month closure, opening Klingsberg’s eyes to just how much residents appreciate Ronnie’s offerings.
“What surprised me the most is the locals came back right away,” said Klingsberg. “I think we’ve changed some people’s ideas about food. It doesn’t have to be expensive to be good. From tourists who don’t know what to eat and are looking for comfort food to all the local regulars, no matter who you are, you eat pizza and that’s cool. Everybody gets along in here.”
Ronnie’s sells pizza by the slice for $4.50, as well as whole pizzas. The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 3 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m., although “if you keep coming, we’ll stay open,” said Klingsberg. Ronnie’s Pizza is closed on Sundays.
“You never know who you’ll meet here,” said Klingsberg. “Come in and be who you are and feel comfortable.”