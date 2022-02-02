ST. THOMAS — Weekly skateboard sessions at the basketball courts in Anna’s Retreat are growing in popularity — and fostering a community of skaters helping each other to learn new skills.
“All the kids out here, they show a lot of love. They all look out for each other,” said 11-year-old Leronje’ Berton.
Berton is among the children and adults — including seasoned skaters and some just discovering the sport — who gather at 5 p.m. each Tuesday to practice their skills at a temporary skatepark created from moveable ramps and rails.
Ray Whittemore, one of the organizers of SkateThomas, said the group of friends has been skating together informally for more than a decade, and have been increasingly mentoring young skaters in the last year.
Kishma Allen said she noticed the skateboarders when passing through the area, and recently stopped to ask if her son Mikallen Raymond could participate.
The pandemic has made it a challenge to find activities for the 5-year-old, and Allen said the group welcomed Mikallen in and gave him his own board to practice with.
At his second-ever skate session Tuesday, Berton offered Mikallen tips and helped him balance atop his board.
It wasn’t long before the younger child was pushing off the ground confidently and gliding along on his own.
Berton said watching the adults in the group gives him motivation to learn new tricks, and “they push me.”
Louis Powers, 27, said he’s been skating since he was 15, so “this is my zone.”
He helps new skaters learn proper foot placement and other basic skills, and said he loves skateboarding because it’s a combination of individual effort and team camaraderie.
“The way you learn tricks is battling your own mind, which isn’t really easy to do,” Powers said. Fellow skaters can offer moral support, “but it’s all up to you.”
Seven-year-old Stella Butler said she wanted to be one of the first girls at the skate sessions, but was initially a little intimidated.
She now has two other girlfriends who skate and said the boys at Tuesday’s sessions are supportive — nobody laughs or makes fun if someone makes a mistake.
She encourages other girls to come out.
“Don’t be scared, just imagine that the boys are invisible,” she said.
Whittemore said the sessions in Anna’s Retreat started because friends Krymsen Gaynor and Richie Livacz built ramps, but couldn’t find anywhere to use them.
They were kicked out of various public parks and spaces, and ended up at the basketball courts. It is working well as a hybrid basketball and temporary skate space, although Whittemore said the group is working toward a more permanent park.
Whittemore said musician Jon Gazi contacted Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White about the lack of lights on the court, and White contacted the Housing Authority, which owns the courts. Charles Electric has since donated new bulbs and installed lights, enabling the courts to be used safely after dark.
In December, artist Amy Gibbs and 15 students in her advanced class at the Art Explorium painted the ramps with colorful designs, using paint donated by MSI and Ace Sea Chest, “so, it’s like a collaboration of youth groups a little bit,” Whittemore said.