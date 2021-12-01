A day after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced a public-private partnership with the V.I. Diabetes Center of Excellence, Government House was unable to provide critical information on what qualifies founder Ganesh Prasad to run a diabetes center.
On Tuesday, when The Daily News asked Government House Communications Director Richard Motta about Prasard’s qualifications, he was unable to say. He also was unable to provide contact information for Prasard.
Motta acknowledged when asked, however, that the cost of the contract was $1.9 million and that it would be funded via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.
The Daily News attempted to contact Prasard through a phone number provided on the website of the Diabetes Center at https://vidcoe.org/ but as of press time he did not respond.
The Daily News learned through GuideStar, an organization that provides up-to-date information and data on registered nonprofits, that Prasard’s company, listed as Virgin Islands Diabetes Center of Excellence Inc., was granted tax exempt status by the IRS this year.
Motta told The Daily News that the $1.9 million contract with Prasard’s company would go toward the organization’s “public outreach and education efforts,” and includes the purchase of mobile vans.
Bryan, at a press conference Monday where he announced the new undertaking, said that his office and the V.I. Department of Health are partnering with the center.
In July 2020, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion testified about a no-bid contract totaling $998,000 to the start-up company Avera, a company co-owned by Bryan’s oldest daughter, Aliyah, for contact tracing of COVID cases.
Aliyah Bryan, who has been living with diabetes since age 12, and her mother, first lady Yolanda Bryan, sat down recently for a televised interview with Encarnacion to discuss living with the disease as part of National Diabetes Awareness Month, which is observed annually in November.
No-bid process
The public-private partnership with the Prasard’s center did not go through the formal bidding process, according to Motta.
“The executive branch has the discretion to provide that,” Motta said of the funding.
Sen. Kurt Vialet, reached for comment by The Daily News, said the V.I. government must go through the proper process when entering an agreement with any entity.
“Whether or not we are spending local or federal monies, we have to make sure we are going through the appropriate procurement procedures,” Vialet said.
He also questioned a $1 million commitment announced by the Office of the Governor for the construction and operation of an independent dialysis center on St. Croix.
“The V.I. government providing funds to a private entity that will compete within the private market is a conflict of interest,” Vialet said.
The Caribbean Kidney Center has provided dialysis services to patients on St. Croix since 2003, and later expanded to St. Thomas in 2014.
“There must be some equity, we can’t subsidize a group to private interest, that’s not the way the government functions,” Vialet said.
Government House has neither indicated whether a formal bidding process was followed for the allocation of funding for a new dialysis center, nor has it announced who is behind the private entity receiving the $1 million in funding.
Meantime the Caribbean Kidney Center’s medical director said that earlier this year it won a government contract to take over dialysis care for Luis Hospital patients.
Dr. Walter Gardiner told The Daily News that in February, the Caribbean Kidney Center was awarded a five-year contract to provide dialysis care for all of Luis Hospital’s patients. Contract negotiations were finalized in July.
“Any efforts being made to enhance dialysis services in the territory, we’ve earned the right to be included, and to share in that development,” Gardiner said Tuesday night.