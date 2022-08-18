The V.I. Government Employees Retirement System is on the road to fiscal stability, but GERS Administrator and Chief Executive officer Austin Nibbs urged caution to avoid a future financial crisis for the territory’s retirees during a Senate Finance Committee hearing .
While government departments and agencies have been presenting their proposed budgets to the Legislature for approval, the GERS Board of Trustees is responsible for approving the system’s spending plan.
Nibbs said the board has not yet held a vote on the proposed budget, and he appeared at the Senate’s hearing to present an overview of GERS operations and answer questions.
As of July 29, GERS paid benefits to 8,734 retirees and beneficiaries.
The total amount paid in benefits from October 1 to July 29 was $217.75 million. The average monthly amount that is paid in benefits to the retirees and beneficiaries is approximately $22 million, Nibbs said.
GERS had been teetering on the brink of insolvency for years, and Nibbs and the board warned that if the estimated $1.6 billion unfunded liability was not addressed, retirees could experience a cut in benefits of 54% to 71%.
The Legislature and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. approved a plan to save GERS earlier this year, a combination of debt refinancing and bonds issued through a new special purpose vehicle, which anticipates taking advantage of favorable interest rates to help increase the government’s contributions to its pension plan.
Nibbs, during the hearing on Tuesday, thanked senators and the administration “for their commitment to finding a mechanism to fund the GERS and curtailed insolvency. Prior to the installment amounts expected from the Funding Note, the System was projected to run out of money in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2025,” Nibbs said. “This does not mean that all of the problems that existed because of many years of neglect to fund the System on an actuarial reserve basis have gone away; to the contrary.”
Nibbs said the annual contributions are “heavily backloaded,” and leaves a cash flow deficit from 2026 through 2039.
“The challenge is to bridge the gap in the middle years, in order to get to the $1.9 billion on the back end. At the direction of the Board, work has begun on such a plan, which will likely involve further assistance from the Legislature,” Nibbs said.
The board is asking for the government for an early increase in employer contributions from 23.5% to 26.5% of covered payroll, which the board is authorized to increase in 2025 anyway, and would add $13 million in annual employer contributions.
The board is also asking the Legislature to help GERS fund its $15 million in annual administrative costs through the 2023 General Fund budget, which “was the policy and practice until it was discontinued in 1998,” Nibbs said.
The two actions “will constitute a miniscule 0.03% of the government’s overall $850 million general fund budget, “but it can be meaningful in our planning,” Nibbs said.
Nibbs highlighted several major goals for 2023, including reduction in the time it takes to process annuity payments for new retirees, infrastructure and technology upgrades, demolition of warehouses at Havensight Mall — which is owned by GERS — for green space and lease space for development of a branded hotel, finalization of procurement of power generation equipment at Havensight and the GERS complex to reduce reliance on the V.I. Water and Power Authority, and finalization of a partnership arrangement with the Historic Trust to operate a museum at the “White House” at Havensight Mall.
Nibbs said the board also intends to select his successor by the end of the year, a process he’s been assisting with.
Nibbs made his first report to the committee in 2008, and since then, “I have advocated and I have been transparent,” when it comes to the system’s needs, he said.
