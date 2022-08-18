The V.I. Government Employees Retirement System is on the road to fiscal stability, but GERS Administrator and Chief Executive officer Austin Nibbs urged caution to avoid a future financial crisis for the territory’s retirees during a Senate Finance Committee hearing .

While government departments and agencies have been presenting their proposed budgets to the Legislature for approval, the GERS Board of Trustees is responsible for approving the system’s spending plan.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.