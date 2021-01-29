Government Employees’ Retirement System Administrator Austin Nibbs announced on Thursday his plans to retire this summer, insisting he has “no regrets” as the territory’s ailing pension system barrels toward insolvency.
During a monthly meeting, GERS Board Chairman Wilbur Callender said Nibbs had submitted a formal notice of retirement announcing his departure on June 30, more than 13 years after accepting the high-stakes position.
Nibbs, in his notice, thanked the GERS board and staff for helping him overcome many of the system’s challenges, even though many still lay ahead.
“I did the best I could,” Nibbs said.
While Callender said the board will begin its search for a new administrator, Trustee Andre Dorsey argued this process should have already been taking place, given the knowledge base necessary for the job.
“This is a very critical position in the system and there needs to be something more in place than just a search for someone to replace the seat,” Dorsey said. “We have so much on the line at this time, we really don’t have wiggle room.” Callender insisted he just learned of Nibbs’ decision to retire, however Nibbs said he sent a letter to the board a year ago requesting a meeting to discuss his plans.
Dorsey requested this documentation and recommended the board develop a more seamless process when dealing with outgoing personnel.
Nibbs’ departure comes at a precarious time for GERS, which continues to face the prospect of insolvency and a massive reduction in benefits by 2023 or sooner.
According to Segal Consulting, which did an actuarial review of the system, retirees could experience a cut in benefits from anywhere between 54% to 71% or even worse should the system go insolvent.
Last year, the GERS Board sent a letter to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., recommending that either retirees have to swallow a 42% cut in benefits by 2021 or the V.I. government needs to make an immediate contribution of $195 million into the system.
While no 42% cut was made, efforts to infuse the system with cash remain a struggle, with efforts to generate revenue from cannabis and debt refinancing falling short.
Nibbs, who formerly served as executive assistant to the Finance commissioner, said he will remain available to the board during the job transition process.