A St. Croix nightclub shooting has claimed another victim.
Kadeem Baptiste, 25, died Saturday, a week after he was shot at the Corner Pocket Grillhouse and Nightclub in Estate La Reine, according to a statement from V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima.
Derima said Baptiste was one of six individuals shot on Saturday, Feb. 27, “at the establishment when a verbal dispute escalated to an apparent gun battle.”
“Baptiste was airlifted to a hospital on the mainland for treatment where he died,” he said.
Baptiste’s death means the territory has recorded its 10th killing — one on St. John and nine on St. Croix — for the year. It marks the eighth killing in connection with a wave of violence that began on Feb. 26. Within 48 hours, a total of five people were killed, including a 66-year-old woman inside her home.
Police have identified those killed between 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, and 12:21 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, as Kevin Jerome, 30; Elsi Ruiz, 66; Dujuan Tyson, 23; Johnny Martinez, 49, and David Clouden, 47.
The violence continued into the following week. At 11:17 a.m., Tuesday, Ian Benjamin Sr., 38, called the 911 Emergency Call Center, saying he had been shot at his home.
Benjamin, a well-liked V.I. National Guard sergeant, was taken to Luis Hospital by ambulance where he died.
Hours later, police responded to the Mutual Homes housing community to investigate another killing. The victim later was identified as 34-year-old Euette A. Browne.
Police have said none of the killings are related, and to date no arrests have been made.
Police are urging anyone with information in the Corner Pocket shooting and other recent shootings on St. Croix to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.